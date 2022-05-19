Newcastle closing in on transfer after holding talks to sign 25-year-old Manchester United star: Reports

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is edging closer to sealing a move to Newcastle United, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Henderson was expected to start the 2021-22 season as the Red Devils' first-choice goalkeeper. However, he tested positive for Covid-19 in his first week of pre-season training in July, allowing David de Gea to cement his place as the club's number 1.

The 25-year-old has thus made just three appearances across all competitions for Manchester United this term. The lack of playing time has led to serious doubts about the goalkeeper's future at Old Trafford.

Newcastle were in talks to sign Henderson on a loan deal in January, but the deal collapsed after Martin Dubravka refused to join the Red Devils as part of a swap deal. It appears the Magpies are still interested in taking the Englishman to St. James' Park.

It emerged last weekend that Eddie Howe's side are stepping up their efforts to land Henderson. According to the aforementioned source, a move to Tynseide is now in the offing for the shotstopper.

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst #nufc



manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Dean Henderson closing in on a move to Newcastle. Understand he travelled to Newcastle for talks yesterday #mufc Dean Henderson closing in on a move to Newcastle. Understand he travelled to Newcastle for talks yesterday #mufc #nufc manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

Henderson was in Newcastle for negotiations on Wednesday, as per the report. It is said that talks revolved around a season-long loan deal, but a permanent transfer is yet to be ruled out.

It is worth noting that Erik ten Hag's Ajax were interested in taking Henderson on loan in the winter transfer window. However, the incoming Manchester United manager seems happy to keep De Gea as his number 1.

B/R Football @brfootball Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson is close to signing for Newcastle on loan with a permanent move not ruled out yet, according to @samuelluckhurst Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson is close to signing for Newcastle on loan with a permanent move not ruled out yet, according to @samuelluckhurst https://t.co/ZIBiFrMyjp

Henderson could thus be allowed to leave Old Trafford ahead of the 2022-23 season. If the report from Manchester Evening News is to be believed, he will ply his trade for Newcastle next campaign.

Manchester United and Newcastle look to end season on a high

Both Manchester United and Newcastle appear to have big plans for the summer. However, they will look to end the 2021-22 campaign on a high before turning their attention towards the transfer window.

The Red Devils currently sit sixth in the Premier League table with 58 points from 37 matches. A win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on the final day of the season would see them seal UEFA Europa League football for next season.

Howe's side, on the other hand, are placed 12th in the standings, with 46 points from 37 matches. They could finish in the top half of the table if they beat Burnley in their season finale and other results go their way.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer