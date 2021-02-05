Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another round of high-octane fixtures this weekend as Newcastle Jets take on Melbourne City at the Newcastle International Sports Centre on Sunday. Both teams have failed to meet expectations this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Newcastle Jets are currently rooted to the bottom of the A-League standings after a disappointing start to their campaign. The Jets have improved over the past week and cannot afford to slip up in this match.

Melbourne City find themselves in eighth place in the A-League table and have lost two games on the trot in recent weeks. The Melbourne outfit suffered a 3-2 defeat against Central Coast Mariners in its previous game and will want to return to winning ways this weekend.

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head

Melbourne City have a good record against Newcastle Jets and have won 16 matches out of a total of 32 games played between the two sides. Newcastle Jets have managed 12 victories against Melbourne City and can trouble their opponents in this game.

The previous meeting between the two Australian sides took place in March last year and ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Newcastle Jets. The Jets have not been impressive this season and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: D-W-L-L-L

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: L-L-W-L-W

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City Team News

Ben Kantarovski is unavailable at the moment

Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets will have to do without Ben Kantarovski and John Koutroumbis going into this game. The Jets have been disappointing this season and will need to make a statement this week.

Injured: Ben Kantarovski, John Koutroumbis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Scott Jamieson is an important player for Melbourne City

Melbourne City

Andrew Nabbout is currently recuperating from a hamstring injury and has been ruled out of the game against Central Coast Mariners. Kerrin Stokes was sent off against Central Coast Mariners and will not be available for this game.

Injured: Andrew Nabbout

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Kerrin Stokes

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City Predicted XI

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jack Duncan; Connor O'Toole, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Lachlan Jackson, Jason Hoffman; Steven Ugarkovic, Kosta Petratos, Angus Thurgate; Ramy Najjarine, Roy O'Donovan, Valentino Yuel

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Jamieson, Curtis Good, Rostyn Griffiths, Ben Garuccio; Marco Tilio, Taras Gomulka, Florin Berenguer; Craig Noone, Jamie Maclaren, Connor Metcalfe

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City Prediction

Newcastle Jets endured a terrible start to their season and will need to step up to the plate in the coming weeks. The Jets have managed to get four points from their last two games and will look to take all three points from this match.

Melbourne City had their moments against Central Coast Mariners but were undone by a series of defensive lapses. Both teams have problems to solve going into this fixture and are likely to play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 2-2 Melbourne City

