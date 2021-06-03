Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of games this weekend as Newcastle Jets lock horns with Perth Glory at the Newcastle International Sports Centre on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this year and have several amends to make in this fixture.

Perth Glory are in ninth place in the A-League standings at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this season. The Western Australian outfit suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brisbane Roar this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Newcastle Jets, on the other hand, currently find themselves rooted to the bottom of the league table and have plenty of work to do this year. The Jets stunned Central Coast Mariners in their previous game and will want a similar result from this game.

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head

Perth Glory have an exceptional record against Newcastle Jets and have won 24 games out of a total of 43 matches played between the two teams. Newcastle Jets have managed only eight victories against Perth Glory and will need to improve their record in this fixture,

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April and ended in a narrow 1-1 draw. Perth Glory were unable to make the most of their chances on the day and will need to be more clinical in this match.

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: W-L-L-D-L

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: L-D-D-W-W

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory Team News

Ben Kantarovski is unavailable at the moment

Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets will have to do without Ben Kantarovski and Tete Yengi going into this game. Jason Hoffman and John Koutroumbis are back in action and are available for selection.

Injured: Ben Kantarovski, Tete Yengi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory need to win this game

Perth Glory

Christopher Oikonomidis and Osama Malik have recovered from their injuries and are available for selection. Sebastian Langkamp remains sidelined, however, and will be unable to play a part in this match.

Injured: Sebastian Langkamp

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory Predicted XI

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jack Duncan; Connor O'Toole, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Lachlan Jackson, Matthew Millar; Steven Ugarkovic, Kosta Petratos, Angus Thurgate; Ramy Najjarine, Roy O'Donovan, Valentino Yuel

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-4-2): Liam Reddy; Dane Ingham, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Nicholas Walsh; Christopher Oikonomidis, Neil Kilkenny, Diego Castro, Nicholas D'Agostino; Andy Keogh, Bruno Fornaroli

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory Prediction

Perth Glory have resolved some of their issues in recent weeks and will want to mark their underwhelming league campaign with a victory. Andy Keogh has been a bright spot in the away side's campaign and will want to make an impact in this match.

Newcastle Jets have endured a dismal run this year and will take plenty of heart from their victory this week. Perth Glory are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 1-2 Perth Glory

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi