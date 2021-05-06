Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another set of games this weekend as Sydney FC lock horns with Newcastle Jets at the Newcastle International Sports Centre on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this year and will need to win this game.

Newcastle Jets have endured a miserable campaign so far and are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment. The Jets suffered a 3-1 defeat against Melbourne City last week and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Sydney FC, on the other hand, currently find themselves in fourth place in the A-League standings and have managed to turn their campaign around. The reigning A-League champions suffered a stunning defeat in their previous game and will want to bounce back in this match.

Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have an excellent record against Newcastle Jets and have won 27 matches out of a total of 45 games played between the two teams. Newcastle Jets have managed only eight victories against Sydney FC and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March earlier this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Sydney FC. Newcastle Jets gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: L-L-D-D-L

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: L-W-D-D-D

Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC Team News

Ben Kantarovski is unavailable at the moment

Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets will have to do without Ben Kantarovski, Tete Yengi, and Nigel Boogard going into this game. Jason Hoffman and John Koutroumbis were back in action against Western United last week and are available for selection

Injured: Ben Kantarovski, Tete Yengi, Nigel Boogard

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adam Pavlesic is back for Sydney FC

Sydney FC

Adam Pavlesic was involved in a sickening clash in the AFC Champions League in December but has made progress with his recovery and is available for selection. Christopher Zuvela remains injured, however, and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Christopher Zuvela

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC Predicted XI

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jack Duncan; Connor O'Toole, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Lachlan Jackson, Matthew Millar; Steven Ugarkovic, Kosta Petratos, Angus Thurgate; Ramy Najjarine, Roy O'Donovan, Valentino Yuel

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tom Heward-Belle; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Luke Brattan, Alexander Baumjohann, Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres; Luke Ivanovic, Bobo

Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC Prediction

Sydney FC have found their feet in the A-League over the past month and will be intent on a top-six finish this season. The likes of Luke Ivanovic and Anthony Caceres have been impressive and will want to make their mark on this fixture.

Newcastle Jets have been shockingly poor this season and will have to play out of their skins to stand a chance against the reigning champions. Sydney FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 0-2 Sydney FC

