Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Western United take on Western Sydney Wanderers at the Bankwest Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Western United are in seventh place in the A-League standings at the moment and will be intent on securing a top-six finish this season. The Melbourne-based outfit suffered a 2-1 defeat against Brisbane Roar last week and will want to make amends in this match.

Western Sydney Wanderers, on the other hand, currently find themselves in seventh place in the league table and have slumped after a strong start to their campaign. The Wanderers stunned local rivals Sydney FC in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United Head-to-Head

Western United have a good record against Western Sydney Wanderers and have won two out of three matches played between the two teams. Western Sydney Wanderers have managed only one victory against Western United and will want to balance the scales this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March earlier this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Western Sydney Wanderers. Western United were unable to take their chances on the day and will need to be more clinical in this game.

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: W-L-L-D-D

Western United form guide in the A-League: L-D-W-D-W

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United Team News

Nicolai Muller is in excellent form

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic currently has a shoulder injury to contend with and will be unable to take the field in this game. Tass Mourdoukoutas has recovered from his knock and will be able to participate in this match.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United have a strong squad

Western United

Sebastian Pasquali is currently suffering from a hip injury and will be unable to play a part in this match. Victor Sanchez served his suspension against Brisbane Roar last week and is available for selection.

Injured: Sebastian Pasquali

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United Predicted XI

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daniel Margush; Dylan McGowan, Thomas Aquilina, Ziggy Gordon; Daniel Georgievski, Graham Dorrans, Keanu Baccus, Tate Russell; Nicolai Muller, Bernie Ibini-Isei, Simon Cox

Western United Predicted XI (3-2-4-1): Ryan Scott; Andrew Durante, Dylan Pierias, Ivan Vujica; Steven Lustica, Victor Sanchez; Dylan Pierias, Tomoki Imai, Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti; Besart Berisha

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United Prediction

Western United have excellent players in their ranks and have a point to prove going into this game. The likes of Alessandro Diamanti and Besart Berisha are yet to hit their peak this season and can be lethal on their day.

Western Sydney Wanderers have shown tremendous improvement this season and will take plenty of heart from their victory against Sydney FC. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and are likely to share the spoils in this game.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 2-2 Western United

Also Read: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21