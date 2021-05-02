Newcastle United 0-2 Arsenal: 5 talking points as Gunners return to winning ways | Premier League 2020-21

Arsenal overcame Newcastle United in the Premier League, thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, to return to winning ways. The Magpies were unbeaten in their last four league games, while Arsenal were coming off a loss to Everton last weekend.

Mikel Arteta made nine changes to his starting XI, who lost at Villarreal in the Europa League semi-final first leg. The tactic paid off, as Arsenal secured all three points at Newcastle.

Despite welcoming Callum Wilson back into their starting XI, Steve Bruce's side looked toothless in attack and attempted only five shots all game. That helped Arsenal hang on for a much-needed win ahead of their all-important Europa League semi-final against Villareal in midweek.

Mohamed Elneny’s 5th minute goal in the first-half against Newcastle was Arsenal’s earliest Premier League goal of the season. [Sky] #afc pic.twitter.com/qYPZHe1pR5 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) May 2, 2021

On that note, let's take a look at five talking points from the game.

#1 Gabriel Martinelli proves his worth for Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli produced an assist for Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Making the most of a rare start, Gabriel Martinelli made a huge impact for Arsenal in their victory over Newcastle United. The 19-year-old created all sorts of trouble for Jacob Murphy and contributed significantly to the Gunners' combined 13 shots by the end of the first half.

The left-winger registered his first Premier League assist of the season after successfully finding Aubameyang at the far post. However, following a heavy challenge by Fabian Schar in injury time, the Brazilian youngster looked to be in some discomfort.

That could be a worry for Arteta, as Arsenal need to beat Villarreal by two clear goals at home to advance to the Europa League final.

Advertisement

Gabriel Martinelli vs Newcastle:



⏱ 96 minutes played.

⚽️ 89% pass completion rate.

✅ FIVE chances created.

🤝 FOUR key passes.

🔴 ONE red card drawn.

🎯 1 assist.



Arguably Arsenal’s best player today. pic.twitter.com/v6syfVPs9a — AFCTALK. ✍🏼 (@AFCTalk0) May 2, 2021

#2 Newcastle United look good to avoid relegation despite defeat

Newcastle United only had one shot on target.

Despite their defeat at home to Arsenal, Newcastle United should be able to avoid relegation this season. The Magpies may be 17th in the Premier League table, but they are nine points above their closest relegation rivals, Fulham.

Steve Bruce's side has done considerably well against the top teams in recent weeks, beating West Ham United and drawing with both Tottenham Hotspur as well as Liverpool.

However, their leaky defence has left them languishing near the bottom of the league, which is an area Bruce will need to address in the summer.

1 / 2 NEXT