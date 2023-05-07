In a match that could prove decisive for both teams' respective ambitions, Arsenal secured a crucial victory over Newcastle United to keep their Premier League title hopes alive. The Gunners looked sharp from the outset, but it was the Magpies who created the first real chance of the match.

Jacob Murphy saw his shot rattle back off the post after some great work from Joe Willock down the left. Newcastle piled on the pressure in the early stages and were awarded a penalty an alleged handball by centre-back Jakub Kiwior. However, the referee overturned the decision after consultation with VAR.

Despite Newcastle's strong start, it was Arsenal who opened the scoring in the 14th minute through their captain, Martin Ødegaard. The Norwegian midfielder received the ball on the edge of the box and took a touch before firing a low shot into the bottom corner.

Newcastle's defense was caught napping, and Nick Pope will be disappointed to have been beaten at his near post. The goal gave Arsenal a huge boost, and they continued to threaten the Newcastle goal throughout the first half.

The second half started much like the first, with Newcastle hitting the woodwork for the second time in the match. This time, it was Alexander Isak who saw his shot come back off the post. Fabian Schär then came close to equalising for the Magpies, but his header was superbly saved by Aaron Ramsdale.

Despite being under the cosh for much of the second half, Arsenal extended their lead in the 71st minute through an own goal from Schär. Gabriel Martinelli carried the ball brilliantly down Arsenal's left-flank and delivered a dangerous cross that was turned into his own net by the Newcastle defender.

Newcastle continued to push for a way back into the match, but Arsenal's defense held firm. Granit Xhaka made a vital last-ditch tackle to deny Willock just before the hour mark, while Ramsdale was called into action frequently to keep the Magpies at bay.

Arsenal's victory was fully deserved, and they will now turn their attention to their final three Premier League matches of the season. On that note, here's a look at the Arsenal players' ratings from the game.

Aaron Ramsdale - 8/10

Ramsdale made a fantastic save to deny Fabian Schär in the second half and commanded his area well throughout the game. He made five crucial saves for his side.

Ben White - 7/10

White was comfortable and confident on the ball, often looking to push forward and contribute to Arsenal's attacking play. However, he struggled to contain the threat posed by Alexander Isak.

Jakub Kiwior - 6/10

Newcastle United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Kiwior had a shaky start and was lucky not to give away a penalty early on. However, the Polish international grew into the game and made some important interceptions to thwart Newcastle's attacks throughout the game.

Gabriel Maghaellas - 7/10

Gabriel showed good composure on the ball and defended well for the Gunners. He completed 89% of his passes, made five recoveries and two interceptions, helping Arsenal secure all three points at St James' Park.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7/10

Zinchenko looked comfortable in possession and got forward well, but he struggled defensively at times. The Ukranian was subbed off early in the second half.

Jorginho - 7/10

Jorginho put in a diligent performance for the Gunners. He kept things calm and the midfield ticking for his side throughout the 90 minutes. He also provided the assist for Odegaard's incredible opening goal.

Martin Odegaard - 8.5/10

Odegaard was the best player on the pitch by some margin. He opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a well-placed strike from the edge of the box. Apart from his sumptuous goal, the midfielder also showed impressive vision and creativity, managing two key passes in the game.

Granit Xhaka - 7/10

Xhaka played an integral role in Arsenal's midfield, winning back possession in crucial areas throughout the pitch. He made two tackles and four clearances, demonstrating his defensive capabilities and willingness to track back for the team.

Bukayo Saka - 6/10

Saka wasn't as influential as he has been for most of this season. The right-winger struggled to make a telling impact on the game, completing none of his crosses and making just one chance throughout the match.

Gabriel Marinelli - 8/10

Martinelli was a constant threat down the left-hand side and made an impact with his menacing run and cut-back for Arsenal's second. His cross forced Fabian Schar into scoring an own goal.

Gabriel Jesus - 6/10

Much like Saka, Jesus also failed to make a telling impact on the game. The Brazilian had a very quiet game and didn't offer much of a goal threat. However, he helped his side in the build-up at times.

Substitutes:

Kieran Tierney - 7/10

Tierney came on as a 61st minute substitute for Oleksandr Zinchenko and provided some much-needed stability to Arsenal's defense.

Leandro Trossard - 6/10

Trossard came on in the 80th minute. He did not play long enough to make any significant impact on the game.

Thomas Partey - 6/10

Partey came on late in the game to help Arsenal see out the win.

Reiss Nelson - N/A

Nelson came on as a 87th minute substitute for Saka. He did not play long enough to be properly rated.

Edward Nketiah - N/A

Nketiah came on too late to make an impact.

