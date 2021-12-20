Newcastle United 0-4 Manchester City: Sky Blues player ratings as champions cruise to another big win | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester City brushed Newcastle United aside in a clinical 4-0 rout in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling struck to help the Sky Blues continue their searing domestic run. Pep Guardiola's troops have now won eight consecutive games, and head into Christmas as comfortable leaders.

The Magpies, meanwhile, kept only 27% possession. They mustered one shot on target, and proved calamitous in defence at times. They did have a strong penalty appeal turned down in the first half, though.

Ryan Fraser was caught by Ederson. However, following a VAR check, the referee deemed there was no foul play, which was a controversial decision.

Beat their record for most goals in a calendar year. Set the record for most Premier League wins in a calendar year. Eighth straight league win.

Manchester City are cruising in the Premier League 💥

Besides that, the home side had nothing else to show for their efforts. They succumbed to their third defeat in a row and tenth of their league campaign to remain mired in the relegation zone. On that note, here are the player ratings for City:

Ederson - 6/10

He didn't have to worry much besides making one good save in the second half.

Joao Cancelo - 9/10

The full-back continued his electric form with a lovely assist for City's opener, before doubling their advantage with a sweet strike from distance. That made Cancelo only the third Premier League defender to rack up ten goal contributions across competitions this season.

✅ Reece James

✅ Trent Alexander-Arnold

✅ João Cancelo:



Three Premier League defenders have been directly involved in 10+ goals across all competitions this season:

✅ Reece James
✅ Trent Alexander-Arnold
✅ João Cancelo

All an absolute joy to watch. 😍

Ruben Dias - 8/10

He put City in front after only five minutes, and wasn't really troubled at the back.

Aymeric Laporte - 7.5/10

The Spaniard was at his game-reading best, keeping everything tidy at the back and also limiting Callum Wilson's threat.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 8/10

His forward sprints were a menace to Newcastle. The Ukrainian also assisted Mahrez for City's third of the evening.

Rodri - 7/10

Rodri uncharacteristically misplaced a few passes, but still never relinquished control of midfield.

Bernardo Silva - 6.5/10

He wasn't at his devastating best, but Silva still put up a decent performance.

Riyad Mahrez - 8/10

The Algerian's penchant for cutting inside from the right gave Newcastle all sorts of problems. Mahrez capped off a fine performance with a deserved goal. That was his 50th across competitions for City.

A delightful ball in from Zinchenko was met on the volley by the Algerian to put City home and dry! 💪



And that's 5️⃣0️⃣ City goals for the magical Mahrez! 💫

A delightful ball in from Zinchenko was met on the volley by the Algerian to put City home and dry! 💪

Kevin De Bruyne - 6.5/10

Much like Silva, De Bruyne too lacked his usual cutting edge, making some loose passes.

Raheem Sterling - 7.5/10

A lively attacking presence for City, Sterling managed to get on the scoresheet to add more gloss to the scoreline.

⚽️ vs Everton

❌ vs West Ham

🅰️ vs Aston Villa

⚽️ vs Watford

⚽️ vs Wolves

⚽️ vs Newcastle



Raheem Sterling's last 6 PL games:

⚽️ vs Everton
❌ vs West Ham
🅰️ vs Aston Villa
⚽️ vs Watford
⚽️ vs Wolves
⚽️ vs Newcastle

Rediscovered his best form. 🙌🏻

Gabriel Jesus - 7/10

He missed an easy chance early into the second period. However, the Brazilian's movement was a big cause of concern for Newcastle. He teed up Sterling for City's fourth with a wonderful cross.

Ratings of Manchester City substitutes against Newcastle United

Fernandinho - 6/10

The game was already done and dusted, so Fernandinho didn't have to exert too much after coming on.

John Stones - 6/10

Nothing much to see from him either.

Cole Palmer - N/A

He merely came to see the game off.

