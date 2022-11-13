Newcastle United 1-0 Chelsea: Blues' Player Ratings as Joe Willock's second-half strike the difference between the sides | Premier League 2022-23

Chelsea were defeated 1-0 by Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday, November 12. The results sees the hosts rise up to third place with 30 points from 15 games. The visitors, on the other hand, are on 21 points from 14 games.

The Blues entered this contest on the back of two wins and three defeats in their last five games across competitions. They lost 2-0 to Manchester City in the EFL Cup in their last game and crashed out of the competition. Graham Potter fielded a competitive lineup for this game.

Both Chelsea and Newcastle United made a slow start to the game and neither created a decent enough chance to score from. Newcastle kept 57% possession of the ball and attempted five shots on goal in the first period. However, none of those attempts were on target. Chelsea, on the other hand, attempted one shot and it was on target.

There was some bad news for Chelsea as Ruben Loftus-Cheek was subbed off and replaced by Thiago Silva. Jorginho was shown a yellow card for a foul as the two teams played a dull and goalless first half.

Newcastle United made a strong start to the second period and showed intent from the get-go. They created the majority of the chances after the restart and looked threatening going forward. Joe Willock, a former Arsenal player, scored against Chelsea to hand Newcastle a 1-0 lead after 67 minutes.

Chelsea kept 59% possession of the ball in the second half and attempted four shots with just one on target. Newcastle had 41% of the ball and attempted five shots with three on target. Both Eddie Howe and Graham Potter made multiple changes as they looked to alter the course of the game.

Howe's side, however, held on to secure a crucial win for them at home. With that said, let's take a look at Chelsea's player ratings.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Edouard Mendy - 6.5/10

Mendy had a decent game and made two saves. He also made two high claims and had a decent game overall.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6.5/10

Azpilicueta looked decent in defense. He won one of his two duels and made three clearances, one interception and one tackle. He was subbed off at half-time.

Trevoh Chalobah - 6.5/10

Chalobah had a good game overall. He won four of his nine duels and made two clearances, three tackles and one interception. He also played three accurate long balls.

Kalidou Koulibaly - 6/10

Koulibaly made a slow start and slowly found his rhythm as the clock ticked on. He won two of his six duels and made three clearances and one tackle. He also played two accurate long balls and was booked for a foul.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - N/A

He was injured within the initial 10 minutes of the game and had to be replaced by Thiago Silva.

Jorginho - 6.5/10

Jorginho looked sharp and composed in midfield. He won seven of his 11 duels and made four tackles and one interception. He was also booked for a foul.

Mateo Kovacic - 6.5/10

Kovacic looked good with the ball at his feet and had a decent game overall. He won one of his two duels and made three interceptions, one clearance and one tackle.

Lewis Hall - 6.5/10

Hall started as the left wing-back and had a decent game. He played two key passes, one accurate cross and four accurate long balls. He also won five of his 13 duels.

Conor Gallagher - 6.5/10

Gallagher made a decent start to the game. He ended up winning four of his 12 duels and made two tackles and one clearance. He also played one accurate key pass, one accurate cross and one accurate long ball.

Mason Mount - 6.5/10

Mount had an underwhelming game tonight. He had 29 touches of the ball and completed just 12 passes. He failed to attempt a single shot and was dispossessed nine times in a lackluster display.

Armando Broja - 6.5/10

Broja had a decent game and attempted one shot on target. He also played one key pass and won three of his 14 duels.

Substitutes

Thiago Silva - 7/10

Silva was brought on after Loftus-Cheek suffered an injury and he was arguably Chelsea's best player on the pitch.

Christian Pulisic - 6/10

Pulisic replaced Azpilicueta and was painfully average during his time on the pitch.

Hakim Ziyech, Marc Cucurella & Kai Havertz - N/A

The trio came on as late-game substitutes and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

