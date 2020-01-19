Newcastle United 1-0 Chelsea: Three standout players from the game | Premier League 2019-20

Isaac Hayden's last-gasp winner against the run of play stunned Chelsea

Isaac Hayden's glancing header in the final minute of the game between Newcastle United and Chelsea secured all the three points for Steve Bruce's charges in the most dramatic circumstances.

A 94th minute winner couldn't have been any sweeter, as Newcastle capitalised on a nervy moment of defending from the visitors after a well-crafted defensive display at St. James' Park. Chelsea had no less than 70% of the ball, and at one point during the second half, it looked as though the game was heading for a stalemate or a possible away win.

However, the Blues' heroics from the reverse fixture weren't to be repeated despite a whopping 19 shots from the men from Stamford Bridge. The Magpies held on thanks to some resilience right up until the final whistle. It paid off for Bruce, who has seen very little success against this opposition - being winless in ten previous encounters against the Blues.

The victory takes Newcastle to 12th place in the Premier League, with 29 points. On that note, we list three players who stole the show in a cagey, tactically-oriented encounter at St. James' Park.

Newcastle United were ably led by an alert Fernandez

Hayden stole the show with his first and, perhaps, most crucial goal of the season. But, the three compact center-backs of Newcastle sucked the venom out of the pacy Chelsea forwards.

One of them was Federico Fernandez, who marshalled the back line with stupendous projection, leadership and intelligence. He was quick to come off his space whenever Abraham tried to run in behind, while for a defender at the heart of the five-man defence, the former Swansea man forked out a host of vital clearances.

He was adopting a no-nonsense approach; winning all possible duels in the air and choking the Chelsea forwards for space. What was also brilliant to see was the awareness and calmness he showed to stick to his lines.

He surely has been a vital cog for the Toon Army this term, after an indifferent season last time out.

Reece James

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

This kid can play. Reece James owns impeccable technique, balance and poise down the right-hand side.

While he was not tested all that much on a regular basis, the 19-year-old stuck to his task by defending high up the pitch with real strength and muscle power. The right-back also produced some classy crosses from deep, as well as overlapping positions; portraying pin-point accuracy and decision-making.

James was unfortunate to have hobbled off the pitch after sustaining a muscle strain, and Chelsea might well be biting their nails over fears of a recurring injury. A complete performance from a complete package, nevertheless.

Martin Dubravka

Dubravka was brave to keep out Tammy Abraham

First and foremost, Martin Dubravka clearly won the battle between the two shot-stoppers. While Kepa could have sprung off his line to collect on many occasions, the Newcastle shot-stopper was highly decisive when coming off his line. He offered safe pair of hands throughout, also showing fantastic composure in the midst of an intensified Chelsea press.

Further, Dubravka kept the hosts in the game with a string of spectacular saves. The first one was when James threaded an inch-perfect through pass to Kante, only for Dubravka to intervene with strong palms.

He also kept out Abraham a couple of times, most notably when a headed cross was met strongly by the forward, yet another of his several vital contributions.