Newcastle United 1-2 Arsenal: 5 Hits and Flops

Mosope Ominiyi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.71K // 16 Sep 2018, 11:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal players celebrate Mesut's strike to double their lead

A slow-burner at St. James' Park, Newcastle United succumbed to a narrow 2-1 home defeat by Unai Emery's Arsenal side - after two goals in less than ten minutes from Granit Xhaka and Mesut Özil shortly after the interval.

Substitute defender Ciaran Clark was able to reduce the deficit with a well-taken header prior to stoppage-time, though his effort proved too little too late for the Magpies - who created plenty of promising chances but failed to convert against an Arsenal side worryingly vulnerable defensively once more.

This result marked the first time that Arsenal have won consecutive Premier League away games since May 2017, so with that in mind - here are five players who experienced contrasting fortunes during this affair:

#5 Flop: Jacob Murphy

Plenty of work to do going forward

It was a forgettable display for the former England under-21 international, who signed for £10m last summer but has thus far failed to reach his potential on Tyneside.

The 23-year-old winger has not started the campaign particularly well, having managed only a goal and solitary assist in 25 Premier League appearances last season. There's a question over his quality and whether he is consistent enough to regularly produce at top-flight level, having excelled in the Championship previously.

After a performance like this, these issues will continue to arise. He played 70 minutes - had 47.1% pass accuracy, failed to create a chance or complete a dribble, was dispossessed three times and committed a foul too.

Featuring more heavily from a defensive standpoint, his accuracy in the final third was completely off and attacks stemmed from Matt Richie on the opposite flank instead.

1 / 5 NEXT