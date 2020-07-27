Newcastle United 1-3 Liverpool: Reds' Player Ratings as they end the season on a high | EPL 2019-20

Liverpool survived an early scare to rack up their final 3 points of a victorious league campaign, ultimately finishing on 99 points. With that, they are now the holders of the second-highest points tally in Premier League history, sandwiched between the Manchester City sides of 2018-19 and 2017-18.

Liverpool Player Ratings

We finish the 2019/20 @premierleague season with three points...



...and as CHAMPIONS! 😁#LFCchampions — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 26, 2020

Newcastle scored in the very first minute via a Dwight Gayle goal, and were well prepared to defend for their lives for the remainder of the match. However, keeping Liverpool at bay for 90-odd minutes is easier said than done.

Expectedly, once Virgin van Dijk equalised for the Reds, the game turned on its head and Jurgen Klopp's men took charge of proceedings.

Here are the Liverpool player ratings from the final game of their best-ever Premier League season.

Alisson Becker - 6/10

There was nothing much he could have done for the goal, and was a spectator for most of the remaining game. The Brazilian ends his season with 13 Premier League clean sheets, and he was unlucky to have been denied his 14th so early in the match.

Andrew Robertson - 7/10

Robertson worked tirelessly throughout the match

Robertson was the best performer among the back four in this game, and bombed up and down the left flank constantly. He got his 12th assist of the season when he provided Origi with an opportunity that the Belgian buried. Another excellent season from the Scot ends on a high.

Virgil van Dijk - 7/10

Van Dijk rose high to head in the leveller

Not the most solid of performances from the Dutchman. Yet, he made up by scoring the equaliser continuing his dominance in set pieces. Aerially, he was nearly unbeatable as he so often is.

Joe Gomez - 5/10

Gomez hasn't been performing at his highest level since the restart. He looked a bit shaky and was caught napping when Newcastle took the quick free-kick that led to their goal. The Englishman will need to do much better to convince Jurgen Klopp that an upgrade isn't required over the summer.

Neco Williams - 6/10

Williams was confident on the ball, although he got caught on the ball a couple of times, as well as being caught out of position occasionally. He will take a few more games to adjust to the intensity of the league, but he's a top quality talent that Liverpool have high hopes for.

Naby Keita - 8/10

This was another solid performance from the Guinean. He was brilliant on the ball, drove into the box, and was not afraid to take on defenders. Keita was the brightest spark in the midfield. He created spaces and could have ended up with a clear chance to score had he anticipated a lay off from Firmino. The midfielder is growing in stature at Liverpool.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 7/10

That’s a wrap! Glad we could finish this incredible season with a win 💪🏾 Big thanks to all of you who supported us throughout the season!❤️❤️ #YNWA #NEWLIV pic.twitter.com/ZtnROxfMwg — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) July 26, 2020

Another midfielder who put in a solid performance, Wijnaldum was tasked with a deeper role in midfield today which he managed quite well. His effectiveness as a number 6 will give Klopp selection dilemmas in the future.

James Milner - 7/10

This was a typical Milner performance - solid on the ball and pressing the opposition effectively as soon as the team concedes possession. He ended the match with a staggering 96% passing accuracy, and worked hard off the ball as always.

Takumi Minamino - 6/10

Minamino is yet to have a meaningful impact in the team. He worked hard, though, and showed a few glimpses of what he is capable of. He turned a few defenders inside out and even forced Dubravka into a good save.

Divock Origi - 6.5/10

Divock Origi has scored his first competitive goal in 2020.



His final one in a Liverpool shirt? pic.twitter.com/VuA5RtsdQd — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 26, 2020

This was not a good game overall for the Belgian. His touches and passing let him down, but he made up for his performance by finding a yard of space to his right and curling an excellent effort into the far corner to give Liverpool the lead.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6/10

This was a relatively quiet game for the Englishman. Still, apart from one or two loose touches, he didn't do much wrong. Chamberlain made space for himself brilliantly to get behind Danny Rose and set up a perfect cross for Van Dijk's equaliser. He has to do better when given the odd start to convince Klopp to do so more often.

Liverpool Substitutes

Sadio Mané - 8/10

World class from Mane to wrap up this incredible season! 🇸🇳👑 pic.twitter.com/V4v1T6Xr94 — Samue (@SamueILFC) July 26, 2020

The game changed completely as soon as the regular Liverpool front three came on. Mane looked menacing on the break and gave Lazaro all sorts of problems. The Senegal international scored an absolute beauty to seal the game.

Roberto Firmino - 6/10

As usual, Firmino dropped into midfield continuously to make space for the wide players to cut inside, and was excellent in possession. The Liverpool striker could have had an assist and a goal on any other day.

Mohamed Salah - 6/10

Mohamed Salah finished this season with the most G+A than any other forward in the PL with 29 (19G+10A), despite statistically having his worst season for us.



Not bad for a ‘one season’ wonder. 🇪🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/oWQ3OdVihH — Samue (@SamueILFC) July 26, 2020

Salah hit the post after creating a chance for himself with his very first touch. He almost fed in a perfect pass to set up Firmino which was well read by Dubravka, who just about got there ahead of the striker. The Egyptian might have been sharper had he started for Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones : N/A

Both Liverpool subs came on in the last 5 minutes with not enough time to have any effect on the game.