Newcastle United keen on signing World Cup finalist hailed as “incredible” by Roberto Mancini: Reports

Newcastle United are keen on acquiring the services of Croatia international Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan on a free transfer next summer, according to The Irish Sun.

Brozovic is in the final year of his contract with Inter Milan and will soon be free to negotiate with other clubs. Newcastle United are determined to take advantage of the midfielder's situation and have already contacted his entourage over a potential deal.

Having been taken over by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund last month, the Magpies are the richest club in Europe. Newcastle United are looking to add established superstars to their ranks and Brozovic reportedly fits the bill.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Inter CEO Marotta to Sky Sport: “Marcelo Brozovic wants to stay at Inter, this is what he told us. We’re gonna talk with his agent soon. Nicolò Barella and Lautaro Martinez have decided to stay too”. 🔵 #Inter Inter CEO Marotta to Sky Sport: “Marcelo Brozovic wants to stay at Inter, this is what he told us. We’re gonna talk with his agent soon. Nicolò Barella and Lautaro Martinez have decided to stay too”. 🔵 #Inter

Brozovic joined Inter Milan from Dinamo Zagreb on an initial loan deal in January 2015 before making the move permanent in the summer of 2016. The Croatian has been a key player for the club since, making 256 appearances across all competitions. He also helped them win the Serie A title last season.

The 28-year-old was hailed as "incredible" by Roberto Mancini during the Italian tactician's time in charge of Inter Milan.

“If Brozovic were to continue like this he would become one of the best. We don’t want to sell him, even if faced with a great offer. He must work, but he has incredible quality,” Mancini had said about Brozovic in 2016.

Brozovic also helped the Croatian national team reach the World Cup final in 2018.

Newcastle United in talks to appoint Unai Emery as new manager

Newcastle United parted ways with Steve Bruce last month and have been on the lookout for a new manager since.

The Magpies have reportedly identified Villarreal boss Unai Emery as their preferred candidate to take charge at St. James' Park. Newcastle have opened talks with Villarreal over a deal for Emery, according to The Northern Echo.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein 🚨 EXCL: Newcastle manager search down to final 2 — Unai Emery + Eddie Howe. Emery preferred candidate. Will come down to whether #NUFC are prepared to meet 49yo’s personal terms & pay the sort or money he was on at Arsenal. Compensation to Villarreal €6m theathletic.com/news/unai-emer… 🚨 EXCL: Newcastle manager search down to final 2 — Unai Emery + Eddie Howe. Emery preferred candidate. Will come down to whether #NUFC are prepared to meet 49yo’s personal terms & pay the sort or money he was on at Arsenal. Compensation to Villarreal €6m theathletic.com/news/unai-emer…

Newcastle are prepared to pay Villarreal €6m as compensation to lure Emery to St. James' Park. They are hoping to finalize the appointment of the Spanish tactician in time for their Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Newcastle have failed to win a single game in the league this season, and are currently 19th with four points.

Edited by Arvind Sriram