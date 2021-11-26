Newcastle United lead race to sign Barcelona star, prepared to offer him €15 million annual salary and €15 million signing bonus - Reports

Barcelona could end up losing one of their key players next summer if the rumors making the round in Spain are anything to go by. Newcastle United have been linked with a sensational swoop for Blaugrana's attacker Ousmane Dembele.

According to reports, Newcastle have turned their attention to the French winger as they look forward to building a competitive squad at St. James Park. They are said to be pushing hard for the winger's signature and are confident they can reach a breakthrough in negotiations.

The story mentions that Newcastle have prepared an astronomical offer for the Barcelona forward, which will be difficult for him to turn down. They reportedly have an offer of €15 million per annum on the table for Dembele - plus another €15 million bonus for signing - in addition to his agent's commission.

The Frenchman is said to be open to the possibility of joining the Premier League outfit following the advice of his representatives. It remains to be seen what definitive response he will give in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are still trying to convince Dembele to commit his future to the club. Recently appointed manager Xavi Hernandez is said to be holding talks with the Frenchman in a bid to persuade him to stay put.

The attacker is already in the final year of his contract with the Catalan giants, meaning he will become a free agent if he doesn't renew before the season ends. Barca have reportedly tabled an offer in front of Dembele but it is believed to be a far cry from the player's demands.

The Frenchman has made just two appearances for Barcelona this season

Other clubs who could lure Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele's contractual situation is well-known and is closely being monitored by multiple clubs across Europe. Apart from Newcastle United, a number of clubs have reportedly shown interest in the attacker's services over the last couple of weeks.

Premier League giants Manchester United are said to be one of the top suitors for the Barcelona winger. The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have also been mentioned among his potential destinations.

