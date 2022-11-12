Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron breaks silence and responds to Manchester City player Jack Grealish's jibe 

Newcastle United attacking midfielder Miguel Almiron has insisted that Jack Grealish's comments during Manchester City's title celebrations have not driven him this season.

Grealish won the Premier League last season and during their parade, he stood alongside Bernardo Silva and the pair were discussing teammate Riyad Mahrez. The England international suggested that Mahrez deserved to be taken off as he played like Almiron.

The Paraguayan international has endured a tough few seasons at Newcastle United following his €24 million move from Atalanta United in 2018. He had scored just 14 times in 123 games before this season, but his form has sky-rocketed in recent weeks.

Almiron has scored in each of his past seven Premier League games, which has catapulted Newcastle United up to third place in the standings. Many have wondered whether Grealish's comments have ignited a flame inside Almiron, but the player insists he did not take personal offense to the comments.

The Premier League Player of the Month told ChronicleLive:

"Would I shake his hand the next time we line up to play Man City? Yes. Yes, I would. Of course, I'd shake hands with him, whenever we play against Man City without a shadow of a doubt.

"Like I have said and as I keep on insisting to people, Jack Grealish is a great player and I just wish him all the best. Throughout my career and for as long as I have played football, as long as I remember, I have never really paid attention to what people say to me off the field. You just get on with your own job and that's it."

Miguel Almiron thanks Newcastle United fans for their backing after comments from Manchester City's Jack Grealish

Following Grealish's comments, Newcastle United supporters criticized the Englishman for his disrespectful comments, something which the Paraguayan is thankful for.

The pacy South American further added:

"All that incident did really was highlight that when that type of thing happens here, it shows the greatness of the Newcastle supporters. I actually did not pay too much attention to the comments at first I will be honest because I prefer to just get on with my job and do my work in silence.

"I just get on with my work and the only thing that matters to me is to improve myself. When you achieve things in life it only comes through hard work and sacrifice anyway, especially in football, it's never through words."

