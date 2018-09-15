Newcastle United vs Arsenal: Post-match review

Harsh Pillai FOLLOW ANALYST News 305 // 15 Sep 2018, 23:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Three wins in a row for the Gunners!

Arsenal did it the new way, their way. It was indeed a tough match for the North London side, but the Gunners came out confident and secured an away win at James Park this weekend. Newcastle clearly looked a better side in the first half, but a stunner from Granit Xhaka and a clinical finish from Arsenal's brilliant playmaker Mesut Ozil were enough to set the tone of the game for Arsenal.

Arsenal were barely able to string two passes together in the first half, but the Gunners were a changed side in the second half of the game. Newcastle were pretty dominant in the first half, as their consistent crosses and effective set-pieces often troubled the visitors.

Ciaran Clark scoring the only goal for Newcastle

It just took a freekick goal by Xhaka to display the original Arsenal game. Their game reflected confidence, and that stunner from Xhaka was enough to bring it out. Xhaka's goal changed the tempo of the game, preceding a comfortable win for the visitors, and Ozil's sublime finish was the icing on the cake.

However, Newcastle were set to turn the tables as Ciaran Clark added a convincing stoppage-time solace. But the clock ran out, and Arsenal registered three points to their name, providing a reason for disappointment for the Newcastle fans, as this is their worst start to a Premier League campaign, ever.

A sensational freekick goal by Switzerland's Granit Xhakaaaa!

Well, it was again a poor defensive display from the Gunners, failing to keep a clean sheet in five games. Cech has done more with his feet than many midfielders it seems, as the veteran goalkeeper has been involved in every move.

Unai Emery's tactics to commence attacks from the back is being tried, but surprisingly, until now, none of the teams has been able to capitalise on Arsenal's defensive mistakes while starting goal kicks.

The likes of Mustafi and Sokratis have been commendable but Arsenal's fullbacks have failed to display impressive defensive work. They sure participate and contribute in attacks, but they get caught high up on the pitch plenty of times, and as a result, Arsenal becomes vulnerable in defending counter-attacks.

Arsenal faces Everton next weekend, at home, and they would want to continue their winning form for a long period of time.