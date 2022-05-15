Newcastle United vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips - 16th May 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another set of important fixtures this week as Mikel Arteta's Arsenal take on a resurgent Newcastle United outfit at St. James' Park on Monday.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Preview

Newcastle United are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have improved after a poor start to their campaign. The Magpies suffered a damaging 5-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners suffered a severe blow to their top-four credentials after a 3-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur this week and have a point to prove in this match.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good record against Newcastle United and have won 83 of the 188 matches played between the two sides, as opposed to Newcastle United's 67 victories.

Newcastle United have lost 33 matches in the Premier League against Arsenal - more than they have suffered against any other team in the competition.

Arsenal have won 17 of their last 18 Premier League matches against Arsenal, with their only defeat during this period coming in 2018.

Arsenal have won their last seven meetings against Newcastle United without conceding a single goal and are closing in on Liverpool's record against West Bromwich Albion.

This is the sixth Premier League meeting between Newcastle United and Arsenal played out on a Monday, with Arsenal being unbeaten in all five occasions so far.

Newcastle United have won their final home games of the season in six of their last eight Premier League campaigns, with the only exceptions coming against Liverpool in 2019 and 2020.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have shown considerable improvement under Mikel Arteta this season but are now only a single point ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. The Gunners have assembled a young squad this year and have a point to prove this weekend.

Newcastle United have experienced a stunning resurgence since the turn of the year and can pack a punch on their day. Arsenal are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-2 Arsenal

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes

