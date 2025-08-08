Newcastle United vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9, 2025 

Newcastle United will play host to Atletico Madrid at St. James' Park in a friendly match on Saturday. Both teams will be facing off against each other for the first time.

Newcastle United finished fifth in the Premier League last season and are hoping to build on that success in the new campaign. While the team is currently clouded by the possible departure of star striker Alexander Isak, their pre-season is in full swing. Newcastle have played five exhibition matches so far in the off-season.

The Magpies claimed one win and one draw in those matches, losing thrice: against Celtic (4-0), Arsenal (3-2) and K-League XI (1-0). Newcastle’s summer transfer business remains sluggish, with just one player signed so far - Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest. Atletico Madrid could be their toughest test thus far in preseason.

Atletico Madrid have played one club friendly so far, losing to Porto 1-0 on August 3. It was their first match since their return from the FIFA Club World Cup, where they failed to progress beyond the group stage. Atletico finished third last season in LaLiga. Their main objective for the new season remains the league title – as always.

Los Rojiblancos have signed nine new players in the off-season, including former Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet, who joined on a free transfer. Right winger Carlos Martín has also returned from a loan spell at Alaves.

Newcastle United vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have suffered five defeats in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Newcastle United have won four times and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Newcastle United have scored seven goals and conceded nine in their last five matches.

Atletico Madrid have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Newcastle United have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches while Atletico Madrid have won thrice and lost twice. Form Guide: Newcastle United – D-L-L-L-W, Atletico Madrid – L-W-W-L-W.

Newcastle United vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Newcastle United will strive to break the trend of their shaky pre-season campaign by claiming a good result in this match in front of home fans.

Atletico Madrid are in search of their first victory in their pre-season friendlies. Another loss here would be a huge dent in their preparations.

Newcastle United come in as the favourites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Newcastle United vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Newcastle United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Atletico Madrid to score - Yes

