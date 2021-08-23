Newcastle United vs Burnley prediction, preview, team news and more | League Cup 2021-22

The EFL Cup returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Newcastle United welcome Burnley to St James' Park Stadium on Wednesday.

Both sides suffered defeats in their two opening Premier League games and will be looking to get their season up and running by claiming the win.

Newcastle United’s struggles in the Premier League continued last time out as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa at the Villa Park Stadium.

Danny Ings gave the Villans the lead on the stroke of halftime with a sensational overhead kick before Anwar El Ghazi completed the rout from the penalty spot shortly after the hour mark.

This followed a 4-2 home defeat against West Ham United in the Premier League curtain-raiser two Sundays ago.

Steve Bruce’s men will be desperate to return to winning ways as they look to surpass their quarter-final exit from last season.

Similarly, Burnley suffered a second straight defeat in the Premier League when they lost 2-0 against Liverpool on Saturday.

In a one-sided affair at Anfield, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane scored in either half to hand the Reds all three points.

Burnley have now failed to taste victory in their last three outings across all competitions, conceding six goals and scoring once.

Burnley were dumped out of the EFL Cup last-16 by Manchester City last season and will be looking to improve on that performance.

Newcastle United vs Burnley Head-To-Head

The Baggies have a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 45 wins from their previous 109 encounters. Burnley have picked up two fewer victories, while the spoils have been shared 21 times.

Newcastle United Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-L

Burnley Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-L

Newcastle United vs Burnley Team News

Newcastle United

Steve Bruce will be unable to call upon the services of Martin Dubravka and Paul Dummett, who have both been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Martin Dubravka, Paul Dummett

Suspended: None

Burnley

Dale Stevens and Kevin Long will both miss the game due to ankle and calf injuries respectively. They have undergone surgeries on their respective injuries and are expected to remain on the sidelines a while longer.

Injured: Dale Stevens, Kevin Long

Suspended: None

Newcastle United vs Burnley Predicted XI

Newcastle United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Freddie Woodman; Ciaran Clark, Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez; Matt Ritchie, Jacob Murphy, Isaac Hayden, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock; Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope; Charlie Taylor, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Matthew Lowton; Dwight McNeil, Jack Cork, Ashley Westwood, Johann Gudmoundsson; Jay Rodriguez, Chris Wood

Newcastle United vs Burnley Prediction

Both sides will try to make up for their poor start to the Premier League season by progressing into the third round of the tournament.

We are tipping Newcastle United to take advantage of their home crowd support to grab a narrow win.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-1 Burnley

