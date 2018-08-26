Newcastle United Vs Chelsea: Match Preview

Puneet Hooda FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 1.26K // 26 Aug 2018, 10:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Newcastle United v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea has started their premier league campaign impressively. After two consecutive wins, over Huddersfield Town and Arsenal, the club from London has shown what they are capable of and what they can do under their new manager Maurizio Sarri.

During Gameweek 3, Chelsea will travel to St James’ Park to play Newcastle United on Sunday. Newcastle United is looking for their first win in this premier league campaign. They started their season with a defeat against Tottenham Hotspurs and followed by a frustrating draw against Cardiff City. Despite being down to 10 men (Isaac Hayden Red card in the 66th minute) they got a penalty in the 96th minute against Cardiff City, which was missed by Kenedy, who joined Newcastle on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

History of the Fixture

In the history of the English football, both the teams have played 163 games with each other, out of which Chelsea have won 71 games and Newcastle United have won 53 games, while 39 games ended on equal terms.

Chelsea has lost 11 away premier league matches against Newcastle United.

Last 5 meetings between the teams

Newcastle United v Chelsea - Premier League

Last 5 meetings between Chelsea and Newcastle in the premier league have ended with Chelsea winning on 3 occasions and Newcastle just winning at one and 1 game resulted in a draw. However, their last meeting was on 13th May in the premier league where Newcastle United completely trashed Chelsea, beating them by 3-0.

Moreover, at St James Park, Chelsea has failed to register a victory in their last 5 premier league matches against Newcastle United. The last 5 premier league meetings between them at St James Park ended with Newcastle emerging as a winner 4 times and they shared points at one occasion

Chelsea's potential starting line-up

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

Eden Hazard is expected to be back in the starting lineup against Newcastle United. In a recent Interview, Sarri provided updates on Hazard’s fitness. He said, “I think Eden is ready for 50 -60 minutes, I don’t know about 90 minutes, but he can start.” Thus, Hazard is expected to start against Newcastle United.

Fabregas still has not recovered from the Injury he picked up against Arsenal during the pre-season tour.

Centre back, Garry Cahill is yet to make an appearance under new manager Maurizio Sarri and it is looking like he has wait for more for it, as Sarri said: “I think with just 20 days of training I don’t think so Cahill can play in my team, he has to be patient.

Chelsea’s lineup against Newcastle United Could be:-

Chelsea XI: Kepa(Gk), Luiz(CB), Rudiger(CB), Alonso(LB), Azpilicueta(RB), Barkley(CM), Jorginho(DM), Kante(CM), Pedro(RW), Hazard(LW) and Morata(CF).

Newcastle's potential starting line-up

Cardiff City v Newcastle United - Premier League

Cardiff City v Newcastle United - Premier League

Kenedy will miss the match as he's a Chelsea player and his loan agreement doesn’t allow him to play against Chelsea.

Isaac Hayden is suspended for 3 matches due to his red card against Cardiff city in the 66th minute.

Florian Lejeune is out for long-term due to the knee injury.

De Andre Yedlin and Javier Manquillo can make an appearance in the match.

Newcastle United XI: Martin Dubravka(GK), De Andre Yedlin(RB), Jamaal Lascelles(CB), Ciaran Clark(CB), Matt Ritchie(RM), Jonjo Shelvey(CM), Mohamed Diame(CM), Yoshinori Muto(CF), Ayoze Perez(SS) and P.Dummett(LB).

Maurizio Sarri will be aiming to become the 5th Chelsea manager to win first three consecutive fixtures of the premier league after Antonio Conte, Carlo Ancelotti, Guus Hiddink and Jose Mourinho. While, on the other hand, Rafael Benitez will be facing his former team, with whom he had won Europa league during the 2012-13 season.