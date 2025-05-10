Newcastle United vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th May 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Chelsea lock horns with Eddie Howe's Newcastle United side in an important encounter at St. James' Park on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Newcastle United vs Chelsea Preview
Chelsea are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Blues edged Djugarden to a narrow 1-0 victory in the Europa Conference League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form over the past year. The Magpies were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton & Hove Albion last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Newcastle United vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Chelsea have a good historical record against Newcastle United and have won 81 out of the 178 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 57 victories.
- Newcastle United have won seven of their last 11 matches at home against Chelsea in the Premier League and have won both such games under Eddie Howe during this period.
- Chelsea have won a total of 31 matches against Newcastle United in the Premier League - they have won more league games only against Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United in the history of the competition.
- After winning three of out eight matches in the Premier League, Chelsea have managed to win each of their last three games in the competition.
- Newcastle United have picked up 43 points in their last 20 Premier League games.
Newcastle United vs Chelsea Prediction
Chelsea have been plagued by inconsistency over the past year and cannot afford to slip up in this fixture. The Blues have good players in their ranks and have a point to prove this weekend.
Newcastle United have shown steady improvement this season and will look to make their mark in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.
Prediction: Newcastle United 2-2 Chelsea
Newcastle United vs Chelsea Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes