Newcastle United vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th November 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Newcastle United lock horns with Graham Potter's Chelsea outfit in an important clash at St. James' Park on Saturday.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Preview

Newcastle United are currently in third place in the Premier League standings and have consistently punched above their weight under Eddie Howe. The Magpies eased past Southampton by a 4-1 margin in their previous league game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to meet expectations this season. The Blues crashed out of the Carabao Cup this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good record against Newcastle United and have won 78 out of the 171 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 54 victories.

Newcastle United have lost three of their last four matches against Chelsea in the Premier League - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 14 league games preceding this run.

Chelsea have won seven of their last eight Premier League games against Newcastle United and have not conceded a single goal in their last four games.

Newcastle United are playing a game while in the Premier League top three for the first time since 2011 - they lost their previous such game by a 3-1 margin against Manchester City.

Chelsea have lost their last two matches in the Premier League - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 15 league games preceding this run.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have been in poor form in recent weeks and are in desperate need of a resurgence. Graham Potter has chopped and changed his lineups during his tenure and will need to add some stability to his team.

Newcastle United are in excellent form at the moment and will be intent on a top-four finish. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-1 Chelsea

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Miguel Almiron to score - Yes

