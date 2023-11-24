Newcastle United vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th November 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Newcastle United lock horns with Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea side in an important clash at St. James' Park on Saturday.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Preview

Newcastle United are currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Blues held Manchester City to a 4-4 draw in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good historical record against Newcastle United and have won 78 out of the 173 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 55 victories.

After a run of seven defeats in eight matches against Chelsea in the Premier League, Newcastle United managed to remain unbeaten in their last two such games last season.

Chelsea have lost a total of 13 matches away from home against Newcastle United in the Premier League - they have worse records in this regard only against Arsenal and Liverpool in the competition.

Chelsea have won a total of eight points against teams starting the day above them in the Premier League table - more than they had picked up in the entirety of last season.

Newcastle United have won each of their last four matches at St. James' Park in the Premier League and have kept clean sheets in each of these matches.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have taken significant strides under Mauricio Pochettino but have a few issues to solve ahead of this match. The likes of Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling have stepped up this month and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Newcastle United have shown flashes of brilliance this season but are yet to hit their stride in the Premier League. Chelsea are currently in better form and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-2 Chelsea

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Raheem Sterling to score - Yes