Newcastle United vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th July 2023

The EPL Summer Series returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Newcastle United lock horns with Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea side in an important encounter at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Preview

Chelsea finished in 12th place in the Premier League standings last season and have struggled over the past year. The Blues edged Brighton & Hove Albion to a 4-3 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, secured a fourth-place finish in the Premier League table last season and have been impressive over the past year. The Magpies were held to a 3-3 draw by Aston Villa in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch to secure a win this week.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good historical record against Newcastle United and have won 78 out of the 173 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 55 victories.

Newcastle United ended their Premier League campaign on a mixed note last season - they were unbeaten in their last four games but managed to win only one of these matches.

Chelsea finished their Premier League campaign with a lowly tally of 44 points - the lowest they have ever managed in the Premier League era.

Chelsea conceded nine more goals than they scored in their 38 matches in the Premier League last season - the first time they have finished a season with a negative goal difference since 1995.

Newcastle United conceded only 33 goals in their 38 matches in the Premier League last season - the joint-best defensive record in the competition alongside Manchester City.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have been abysmal over the past year and cannot afford an ineffective pre-season this year. The Blues begin a new era under Mauricio Pochettino and have a point to prove this week.

Newcastle United have grown in stature under Eddie Howe and will look to scale new heights in the coming months. The Magpies are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-1 Chelsea

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Conor Gallagher to score - Yes