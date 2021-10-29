Newcastle United vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips- 30th October 2021

Fresh off the back of progressing into the EFL Cup quarter-finals, Chelsea travel to St James' Park to take on Newcastle United on Saturday.

The hosts find themselves at the wrong end of the table after a horrid start to the season and will be looking to get their campaign up and running.

The sacking of Steve Bruce as head coach brought no change to Newcastle United’s dire run of results. They played out a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace when the sides squared off last Saturday.

The Magpies now remain one of just three sides yet to taste victory in the Premier League this season, alongside Burnley and Norwich City.

This has been in no small part down to their frailties at the defensive end of the pitch, where they boast the league’s second-worst record with 20 goals conceded already.

Meanwhile, Chelsea progressed into the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup last time out when they brushed aside Southampton in a penalty shootout.

Prior to that, Thomas Tuchel’s men steamrolled Norwich City 7-0 in their last league outing. Mason Mount put on a clinical display as he grabbed his first hat-trick for the Blues.

With 22 points from nine outings, Chelsea currently lead the way in the league, one point ahead of second-placed Liverpool.

Unlike their hosts, this fine string of performances has been down to their defensive solidity as they have conceded just three goals this season.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 20 meetings between the teams, Chelsea have a clear upper hand, claiming 12 wins and two draws, while Newcastle have managed six wins in that time.

Chelsea completed the league double over Newcastle last season, securing a 2-0 win on both occasions.

The Blues have won all but one of their four games on the road this season, with a 1-1 draw against Liverpool being the only exception.

Newcastle United are without a clean sheet in the league this season, conceding 20 goals from their opening nine outings.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea continue to flourish under the leadership of German tactician Thomas Tuchel. Having guided the club to two European titles in half a season, the former Dortmund and PSG head coach looks set to steer Chelsea to a proper title challenge.

The hosts, on the other hand, have struggled to get going this season and are currently languishing in the drop zone. While the Saudi-Arabians have completed the club takeover, an immediate response should not be expected considering their current crop of players. With that said, we are tipping Chelsea to come out victorious on Saturday.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Chelsea

Tip 2 - First to score - Chelsea (The Blues have opened the scoring in five of the last six meetings between the sides)

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 - Yes (Both sides have scored less than three goals in four of their last five encounters and considering Chelsea’s injury-riddled attack, we anticipate a low scoring affair.

Tip 4 - Chelsea clean sheet - Yes (The visitors currently boast the league's meanest defense with three goals conceded)

