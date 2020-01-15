Newcastle United vs Chelsea preview, predicted XI, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Chelsea will be hoping to start a winning streak after a dreadful December

Chelsea travel to one of the toughest stadiums in the form of St. James' Park to lock horns with under-fire Newcastle United.

The Blues need to gather momentum if they are to challenge for the Champions League spots, with Manchester United lurking in fifth spot. They trounced Burnley courtesy of an all-round, creative performance from the attacking midfielders and forwards.

However, they may not receive the same number of opportunities against a packed Toons side, who themselves are in a spot of bother. Steve Bruce and co. have claimed just four points from their last eight league matches, a spell that also includes two straight home defeats.

Chelsea will have to be careful of Newcastle's ability on the counter, along with their defending inside their own box. They are looking to record consecutive away wins at Newcastle for the first time since 2007-08 and 2008-09.

On that note, we bring everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea's trip to Newcastle.

Newcastle vs Chelsea Head-to-head

Newcastle wins: 53

Chelsea wins: 74

Draws: 39

Newcastle vs Chelsea Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Newcastle: W-D-D-L-L

Chelsea: W-W-D-W-L

Newcastle vs Chelsea Team News

Newcastle

Jonjo Shelvey is set to return to the Newcastle squad

Jonjo Shelvey is set to return to the Newcastle squad, having played no part in the game against Wolves but starting on the bench in midweek.

Fabian Schar, Javier Manquillo, Allan Saint-Maximin, Yoshinori Muto and DeAndre Yedlin are all sidelined.

Chelsea

Olivier Giroud, poised for a move to Inter Milan, is set to play no part for the Blues at Newcastle.

Meanwhile, Christian Pulisic and N'Golo Kante may not be able to make it as Lampard continues to struggle with injuries to key players. Marcos Alonso too, is not expected to be in contention.

Newcastle vs Chelsea Predicted XI

Newcastle (4-5-1): Martin Dubravka; Isaac Hayden, Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark, Florian Lejeune, Jetro Willems; Matt Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey, Miguel Almiron; Joelinton

Chelsea (4-3-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Reece James, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta; Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Mason Mount; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham, Willian

Newcastle vs Chelsea Match Prediction

Much like the reverse fixture, Newcastle will tempt Chelsea in various ways and try to hurt them on the counter. Expect lots of one-way traffic, but glimpses of Newcastle breakaways. The Blues should pip them, however.

Predicted score: Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea