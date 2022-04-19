Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting tips | 20th April 2022

Newcastle United host Crystal Palace at St. James' Park in Premier League action on Wednesday.

The two sides are tied in the league standings with 37 points apiece, with the visiting side in 13th place, thanks to their superior goal difference. Newcastle bounced back well from three defeats in a row with two back-to-back wins.

Bruno Guimarães scored in injury time to secure a 2-1 win against Leicester City last time around.

Crystal Palace suffered their first defeat in the league since February as they fell to a 2-1 loss to the Foxes last week. They were in action in the FA Cup on Sunday and were eliminated 2-0 from the semi-finals by London rivals Chelsea.

Both sides have aspirations to make it into the upper half of the table and this is a crucial game for either side in that aspect.

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 50 meetings between the two sides across all competitions, with the first one coming in the FA Cup in 1907. The hosts have been the better side in this fixture with 28 wins while Palace have 12 wins. As many as 10 games have ended in draws.

Since the start of February, the hosts have won more points from losing positions than any other team in the league (10).

Only Burnley (15) and Norwich City (13) have scored fewer goals from open play in the league this season than the hosts.

A third of Newcastle's goals this term have come from set-pieces, a ratio not bettered by any other side in the competition.

The Magpies have scored in all but two of their home games in the league this season, with roughly two-thirds of their goals coming on their own turf.

The last 12 games have been evenly contested between the two sides with four wins for either side and four games ending in draws.

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Prediction

The hosts are undefeated at home in 2022 and currently enjoy a five-game winning run in home games. Eddie Howie's men are now well above the relegation zone and will be hoping to continue their march towards a top-10 finish.

Wilfried Zaha @wilfriedzaha 🏿 really wanted it for our club and amazing fans but wasn’t meant to be sadly but as usually thank you for the unmatched support we appreciate the CPFC family sorry for not clapping the fans as my emotions got the best of me Gods will🏿 really wanted it for our club and amazing fans but wasn’t meant to be sadly but as usually thank you for the unmatched support we appreciate the CPFC familysorry for not clapping the fans as my emotions got the best of me Gods will 🙏🏿 really wanted it for our club and amazing fans but wasn’t meant to be sadly but as usually thank you for the unmatched support we appreciate the CPFC family ❤️💙 sorry for not clapping the fans as my emotions got the best of me https://t.co/KSSX3ewXVt

The Eagles suffered back-to-back defeats across all competitions after a run of seven unbeaten games and will be keen on returning to winning ways against their northern rivals.

Home advantage should work in favor of Newcastle, who have won five games on the spin at Wednesday's venue.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-1 Crystal Palace

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals.

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 Yellow cards

Edited by Peter P