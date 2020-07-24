Newcastle United vs Liverpool preview, prediction, team news, and more | Premier League 2019/20

Premier League 2019/20 action returns to St. James' Park for one last time this campaign as Newcastle United are set to welcome the champions, Liverpool.

After initially facing the threat of a potential relegation battle, the Magpies recovered superbly and now find themselves placed comfortably for a mid-table finish. They currently sit in 13th place on the table with 44 points, ten points above the drop.

Newcastle played out a 0-0 away against Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium last time around, successfully bringing a run of three defeats to an end. They have won just one of their four home games since the restart of football.

8 - Liverpool have dropped more points (8) in the seven Premier League games that Jordan Henderson has missed this season than in the 30 matches he's played in (7). Influence. pic.twitter.com/EhjjlRDT0Z — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 24, 2020

After maintaining what was a spotless record until the end of February, Liverpool tasted defeat for the first time in the league away to Watford. The Reds then went on to lose two more league fixtures since the restart of football against Manchester City and, somewhat surprisingly, Arsenal. The latter defeat mathematically ruled out the possibility of them surpassing the Cityzens' 100-point tally.

Nonetheless, the visitors would surely be brimming with confidence after having lifted the league title for the first time in the Premier League era. They did so after spectacularly dismantling a fragile Chelsea side by a scoreline of 5-3. They would hope to build on this momentum and end their season with a stellar win.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Jetro Willems opened the scoring for the Magpies in their previous encounter with the Reds

There is little doubt that Liverpool enter the fixture as favourites. Their 5-3 win against the Blues last time out personified the devastating brand of football played by Liverpool.

They emerged as deserving victors during their last meeting with Newcastle this season, which was held at Anfield. The visitors got off to a flyer after full-back Jetro Willems smashed the ball into Liverpool's goal from a tight angle. However, a brace from Sadio Mane and a late goal from Mo Salah sealed a 3-1 win.

In their eight games since the restart, Newcastle have only managed to win two of their games, and have won only two league games at home in 2020. On the other hand, all three of the champions' defeats came away from Anfield.

Overall, between these sides' last ten meetings, Liverpool prevailed victorious on six occasions, while Newcastle won two and the remaining two ended in draws.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Team News

Henderson is ruled out via injury, while Lallana could make an appearance

Steve Bruce's side currently face a worrying injury crisis ahead of the game as several first-team players have been out. The English coach has already stated that the Magpies would like to bring in 'four or five players' into the first-team in the upcoming transfer window.

Sean Longstaff, Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Isaac Hayden, and Fabian Schar all remain sidelined ahead of their final game, while Emil Krafth is also a doubt but could feature. In-form star Allan Saint-Maximin is expected to lead the line along with Dwight Gayle.

The champions have only two notable absentees heading into this fixture. Centre-back Joel Matip is still recovering from a knock, and captain Jordan Henderson was ruled out of the season after an injury at Brighton & Hove Albion.

With Dejan Lovren reportedly set to depart from Liverpool soon, he could be expected to feature against the Magpies. Adam Lallana could also come off the bench for his final Liverpool appearance.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Predicted XIs

Newcastle Predicted XI (5-3-2): Martin Dubravka; Javi Manquillo, Emil Krafth, Federico Fernandez, Danny Rose, Matt Ritchie; Nabil Bentaleb, Jonjo Shelvey, Miguel Almiron; Saint-Maximin, Dwight Gayle

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Naby Keita, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mo Salah, Divock Origi, Sadio Mane

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Prediction

Although Liverpool, in theory, have nothing to play for, they would understandably hope to end their season with a memorable victory. The Reds would look to put their disappointment of missing out on a 100-point campaign with a win on the final day of the season. Additionally, Newcastle's poor form further increases the likelihood of a victory for Jurgen Klopp's men, even if the German chooses to field a rotated side for this inconsequential fixture.

Predicted scoreline: Newcastle United 0-3 Liverpool