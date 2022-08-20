Newcastle United vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st August 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Manchester City lock horns with Newcastle United in an important clash at St. James' Park on Sunday.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Preview

Newcastle United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Brighton & Hove Albion last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive this year. The Cityzens thrashed Bournemouth by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a slight edge over Newcastle United and have won 74 out of the 186 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 72 victories.

Newcastle United have won only one of their last 29 matches against Manchester City in the Premier League, with their previous victory coming in 2019.

Manchester City are on a five-game winning streak against Newcastle United and have scored at least four goals in each of their last three matches against the Magpies.

Manchester City have found the back of the net in their last 27 Premier League matches against Newcastle United - the longest scoring streak by one team against another opponent in the history of the competition.

Newcastle United and Manchester City are the only two teams that are yet to concede a goal in the Premier League this season.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 19 Premier League away games and could achieve the sixth different streak of 20 unbeaten matches on the road in the competition.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have an excellent squad at their disposal and remain the favourites to win the Premier League title. The likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Newcastle United have grown in stature since the turn of the year but will need to play out of their skins on Sunday. Manchester City are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 0-2 Manchester City

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi