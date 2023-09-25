Newcastle United vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2023

Newcastle United will entertain Manchester City at St. James' Park in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

The hosts, runners-up from the previous edition, head into their campaign opener on a three-game unbeaten run across all competitions. In their previous outing, they recorded a thumping 8-0 away win over Sheffield United on Sunday. Interestingly, all eight goals were scored by different players. Kieran Trippier picked up a hat-trick of assists.

The visitors have enjoyed a 100% record across all competitions thus far and recorded a comfortable 2-0 home win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Early goals from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden were enough to secure three points for them despite Rodri being sent off in the 46th minute.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 189 times across all competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1893. They have contested these games closely, with the visitors having a narrow 76-72 lead in wins and 41 games ending in draws.

City are unbeaten in their last 10 meetings against the hosts, recording eight wins, including a 1-0 win in the Premier League in August.

The hosts have failed to score in seven of their last 10 meetings against the visitors.

The two sides have met five times in the Carabao Cup, including the 1975-76 final, which City won. In their last meetings in the Cup, Newcastle recorded a 2-0 away triumph in 2014.

Newcastle have just one win in their last 17 home meetings against Manchester City.

Newcastle United have won their last four home games in the Carabao Cup. The visitors, meanwhile, have suffered defeats in their last two away games, failing to score in these defeats as well.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Prediction

The Magpies have returned to domestic action with determination after the international break and, having suffered defeats in their three games before the break, they are unbeaten in their three games since. They have kept clean sheets in these games as well and will look to continue that form in this match.

Harvey Barnes was injured in the win over Sheffield and is ruled out of the match. He will be on the sidelines alongside Joseph Willock, Emil Krafth, and Joelinton.

There are a few absentees for the visitors as John Stones and Bernardo Silva are sidelined with injuries alongside long-term absentee Kevin De Bruyne. Rodri is suspended following a straight red card in the win over Nottingham. Mateo Kovacic is almost back to full fitness and Pep Guardiola is expected to at least start him on the bench.

With both teams having Premier League matches on Saturday, a few changes in the starting XI are expected. Both sides head into the match in good form and it is expected to be an entertaining affair.

Considering the visitors' dominance in recent meetings against their northern rivals, we back Man City to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-2 Manchester City

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Callum Wilson to score or assist any time - Yes