Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th October 2025

Ange Postecoglou is desperate for a win as his Nottingham Forest side travel to take on Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Sunday. Since taking over in September, Postecoglou has endured six matches without a win in charge of Forest.

Nottingham Forest were dealt a dispiriting 3-2 defeat by FC Midtjylland at home in the Europa League in midweek. That loss made Postecoglou the first Forest manager since John Baynes (1925) to go winless in his first six games in charge of the club.

Large sections of the Forest fanbase have seemingly already turned on Postecoglou with 'sacked in the morning' chants ringing out from the home support after the loss.

After an inspirational run in the 2024-25 season, Forest have not been able to kick on in similar fashion and are currently languishing at 17th in the league table.

Their Sunday opponents Newcastle United's fortunes in the league have only been marginally better. Having picked up a solitary win in six Premier League outings so far this campaign, they sit 15th with six points.

Newcastle were left crestfallen last weekend as Arsenal came back from a goal behind inside the last 10 minutes of the game to secure all three points.

After Mikel Merino canceled out Nick Woltemade's opening goal in the 84th minute, Gabriel Magalhaes struck in the dying embers of the game to pull off a dramatic win for the Gunners.

However, Newcastle bounced back from that heartbreak quite well and were ruthless in the Champions League in midweek, beating Union SG 4-0 away from home. The Magpies have been uncharacteristically poor at St. James' Park in the opening gameweeks of the new Premier League season.

Having lost to Everton, Liverpool and Arsenal at home already this term, Newcastle will do well to avoid a fourth defeat at St. James' Park when the Tricky Trees visit on Sunday.

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have come out on top in six of their last seven league clashes with Nottingham Forest, including the previous three in a row since suffering a 1-3 defeat in December 2023. since a five-match streak back in March 1937.

Nottingham Forest have struggled at St James’ Park, losing eight of their last nine league trips there (one win) and conceding 24 goals across those visits.

Newcastle have managed just six points from their first six Premier League fixtures this season (one win, three draws and two losses). This is their slowest start under Eddie Howe and their lowest total after six matches since 2021-22 under Steve Bruce (three points).

Nottingham Forest have picked up five points so far (one win, two draws and three losses), with four of those earned under former boss Nuno Espírito Santo. It’s the fewest points collected by a side that finished in the previous season’s top seven since West Ham in 2022-23 (four points after finishing seventh in 2021-22).

Newcastle have twice conceded stoppage-time winners in their three Premier League home games this season (2-3 vs Liverpool, 1-2 vs Arsenal). Remarkably, before the 2025–26 campaign, away teams had only scored eight 90th-minute winning goals in 574 home matches at St James’ Park across 30 seasons.

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Nottingham Forest's Europa League commitment on Thursday renders them more worn out than the Magpies. Additionally, defensive stalwart Murillo could be absent after picking up a thigh injury against Midtjylland. The Tricky Trees' awful record at St. James' Park makes their prospects look all the more bleak.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United to win

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to keep a clean sheet - Yes

