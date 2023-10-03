Newcastle United vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th October 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Newcastle United lock horns with Luis Enrique's PSG side in an important clash at St. James' Park on Wednesday.

Newcastle United vs PSG Preview

Newcastle United are currently in second place in Group F of the UEFA Champions League and are yet to hit their stride so far this season. The Magpies eased past Burnley by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the Champions League group and have been in impressive form over the past month. The Parisian outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate against Clermont Foot last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Newcastle United vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have never played a match against PSG on the European stage and will need to adapt to a formidable new opponent this week.

Newcastle United have won only three of the 13 matches that they have played against French opponents on the European stage and have never played a single game against PSG.

PSG have lost five of their last seven matches against English opponents in the UEFA Champions League, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-0 margin against Manchester City.

Newcastle United pulled off a 0-0 draw against AC Milan last week and secured only their third clean sheet in 19 matches in the UEFA Champions League.

PSG have won their second group stage game in the UEFA Champions League in each of their last 10 seasons and have scored 29 goals in these games.

Newcastle United vs PSG Prediction

PSG have a good squad at their disposal but find themselves in a difficult group this season. Kylian Mbappe has consistently stepped up for his side on the European stage and will need to pull another rabbit out of the hat this week.

Newcastle United have a robust squad and can pull off an upset on their day. PSG are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-3 PSG

Newcastle United vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score - Yes