Newcastle United vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Newcastle United aim to build on last week’s performance against Premier League champions Manchester City when they welcome Sheffield United on Wednesday.

The visitors will head into this game with sky-high confidence after claiming a rare away win last time out when they beat Everton at Goodison Park.

Newcastle United failed to make it back-to-back wins last time out as they fell to a narrow defeat against champions Manchester City.

In a seven-goal thriller, Ferran Torres put on a show as he grabbed his first hat-trick to hand Pep Guardiola’s men a 4-3 victory.

Despite the defeat, Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce will be impressed with his team’s performance given the gulf in quality between the two sides.

The loss leaves Newcastle United in 16th place in the league table, level on points with 15th-placed Burnley and one point above Brighton and Hove Albion.

⏱ It ends in defeat for the Magpies at St. James' Park.#NEWMCI // #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Sheffield United claimed what was just their second victory away from home this season when they beat Everton 1-0 on Sunday.

Seventeen-year-old debutant Daniel Jebbison scored the only goal of the game to cap off a superb team performance. He also became the Premier League’s youngest-ever player to score on his senior debut.

With their relegation already confirmed, Sheffield United will now aim to build on Sunday’s victory and finish off their season with their heads held high.

Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Head-To-Head

With 50 wins from 127 meetings with Newcastle United, Sheffield United head into this tie as the slightly better side in the history of this fixture. The Magpies have picked up 48 wins while 29 games have ended in draws.

The Blades will look to grab a league double over Steve Bruce's men after securing a 1-0 win back in January's reverse ficture.

Newcastle United Form Guide: W-D-L-W-L

Sheffield United Form Guide: L-W-L-L-W

Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Team News

Newcastle United

Newcastle United will have to cope without the services of star striker Callum Wilson, who is out with a hamstring injury.

Karl Darlow (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (foot), Ryan Fraser (groin) and Isaac Hayden (knee) will also miss the game due to injuries. Fabian Schär will serve his suspension for picking up a red card against Arsenal.

Injured: Callum Wilson

Suspended: None

📺 Steve Bruce reflects on tonight's defeat at St. James' Park.



⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 14, 2021

Sheffield United

Sheffield United have a long absentee list. The likes of Sander Berge (muscle), Oliver Burke (foot), Ethan Ampadu (groin), McBurnie (foot), Billy Sharp (tendon) and Jack O'Connell (knee) are all sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Sander Berge, Oliver Burke, Ethan Ampadu, McBurnie, Billy Sharp, Jack O'Connell

Suspended: None

Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Newcastle United (3-5-2): Martin Dubravka; Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett; Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Jonjo Shelvey, Joe Willock, Matt Ritchie; Alex Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Aaron Ramsdale; John Egan, Chris Basham, Kean Bryan; George Baldock; John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, Enda Stevens; Ben Osborn, David McGoldrick, Lys Mousset

Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Prediction

Both sides head into this tie in similar form. Newcastle have been the better side for most of the campaign. They are also scoring freely at the moment, netting 15 goals in their last seven outings.

We predict that Newcastle United will maintain their fine goalscoring form and outscore Sheffield United in a narrow victory.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-1 Sheffield United