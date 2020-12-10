Newcastle United vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Newcastle United are set to host West Bromwich Albion on Saturday at St. James' Park in their next English Premier League fixture.

Newcastle United recorded a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace two weeks ago at Selhurst Park. Two late second-half goals from England international Callum Wilson and Brazilian attacker Joelinton secured the win for Steve Bruce's side.

West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, lost 5-1 to Crystal Palace last Sunday at the Hawthorns. Braces from talismanic winger Wilfried Zaha and Belgian striker Christian Benteke, and an own goal from defender Darnell Furlong, sealed the victory for Crystal Palace.

Young midfielder Conor Gallagher scored the consolation goal for West Bromwich Albion, who had Brazilian midfielder Matheus Pereira sent off in the first half.

Newcastle United vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head

In 21 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Newcastle United hold the advantage. They have won nine games, lost six and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the fifth round of the FA Cup, with Newcastle United beating West Bromwich Albion 3-2. A brace from Paraguay international Miguel Almiron and a goal from winger Valentino Lazaro ensured victory for Newcastle United.

Scotland international Matt Phillips and striker Kenneth Zohore scored the goals for West Bromwich Albion.

Advertisement

Newcastle United form guide in the English Premier League: D-W-L-L-W

West Bromwich Albion form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-L-W-L

Newcastle United vs West Bromwich Albion Team News

Newcastle United have a few injury concerns. Welsh defender Paul Dummett is out injured. Midfielder Isaac Hayden, key winger Allan Saint-Maximin, veteran striker Andy Carroll, captain and centre-back Jamaal Lascelles, Scotland international Ryan Fraser, goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and striker Dwight Gayle are all doubts to feature.

Injured: Paul Dummett

Doubtful: Allan Saint-Maximin, Isaac Hayden, Andy Carroll, Jamaal Lascelles, Ryan Fraser, Martin Dubravka, Dwight Gayle

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, West Bromwich Albion will be without Wales international Hal Robson-Kanu and left-back Conor Townsend, who are both injured. There are doubts over the availability of captain and midfielder Jake Livermore and young midfielder Sam Field. Matheus Pereira is suspended.

Injured: Hal Robson-Kanu, Conor Townsend

Doubtful: Sam Field, Jake Livermore

Suspended: Matheus Pereira

Newcastle United vs West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI

Newcastle United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Karl Darlow, Javier Manquillo, Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark, Jamal Lewis, Jeff Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey, Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Joelinton

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Sam Johnstone, Semi Ajayi, Branislav Ivanovic, Kyle Bartley, Darnell Furlong, Romaine Sawyers, Conor Gallagher, Matt Phillips, Filip Krovinovic, Grady Diangana, Karlan Grant

Newcastle United vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Newcastle United did not face Aston Villa last week after a rise in COVID-19 cases at the Newcastle United training ground. They return after two weeks to the Premier League, with the Magpies continuing to be an inconsistent unit.

Advertisement

No game this weekend following the postponement of our trip to Aston Villa but we’re back a week today as we host West Brom at St. James’ Park.



Enjoy your weekend! 👊⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/UfgZYT77nK — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 5, 2020

West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, looked good last week against Crystal Palace before Matheus Pereira was sent off. They sit 19th in the Premier Leaguetable, having won only one game so far. Slaven Bilic's side will have to cope without Pereira's midfield input, with additional burden now on the likes of Conor Gallagher and Grady Diangana.

West Bromwich Albion's poor form, combined with Pereira's absence, does not bode well. We expect Newcastle United to record a narrow victory on the weekend.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

Also Read: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21