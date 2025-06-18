"0 points after 5 games then", "I will not be there" - Fans react as Manchester United learn their first 5 Premier League fixtures for 2025-26 season

Manchester United fans on social media expressed pessimism upon learning the club’s first five Premier League fixtures of the 2025-26 campaign. The Premier League schedule for the upcoming season was released earlier today (June 18).
The fixture announcement comes on the heels of a dismal 2024-25 campaign for Manchester United. Under Ruben Amorim, they finished in the 15th position on the standings, their worst ever finish in a Premier League campaign. Their hopes of salvaging the season with European glory were dashed when the lost 1-0 to Tottenham in the Europa League final.
United will begin their campaign with a high-stakes clash at Old Trafford against Arsenal on August 17. The following week, they travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham (August 23), before returning home to face newly promoted Burnley on August 30.
Their fourth and fifth fixtures pits them against Premier League heavyweights Manchester City (away) and Chelsea (home), setting up a grueling start to the season.
Following the official fixture release, Manchester United shared their opening five matches on their X (formerly Twitter) account.
While the post aimed to build excitement, it instead triggered a wave of concern among fans.
An X user wrote:
"I will not be there."
Another tweeted:
"This is actually scary!"
Another fan opined that United will lose their first five PL games.
"0 points after 5 games then 😭😭😭," they wrote.
"Looks like the storm is set to Continue," another chimed in.
Another asserted that Ruben Amorim will be sacked before Christmas
"Amorim will be out much before Christmas," they tweeted.
Manchester United 2025/26 Premier League fixtures in full
Below is the full list of Manchester United’s Premier League fixtures for the 2025-26 campaign.
17 Aug: Arsenal (H)
23 Aug: Fulham (A)
30 Aug: Burnley (H)
13 Sep: Manchester City (A)
20 Sep: Chelsea (H)
27 Sep: Brentford (A)
4 Oct: Sunderland (H)
18 Oct: Liverpool (A)
25 Oct: Brighton & Hove Albion (H)
1 Nov: Nottingham Forest (A)
8 Nov: Tottenham Hotspur (A)
22 Nov: Everton (H)
29 Nov: Crystal Palace (A)
3 Dec: West Ham United (H)
6 Dec: Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)
13 Dec: Bournemouth (H)
20 Dec: Aston Villa (A)
27 Dec: Newcastle United (H)
30 Dec: Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)
3 Jan: Leeds United (A)
7 Jan: Burnley (A)
17 Jan: Manchester City (H)
24 Jan: Arsenal (A)
31 Jan: Fulham (H)
7 Feb: Tottenham Hotspur (H)
11 Feb: West Ham United (A)
21 Feb: Everton (A)
28 Feb: Crystal Palace (H)
4 Mar: Newcastle United (A)
14 Mar: Aston Villa (H)
21 Mar: Bournemouth (A)
11 Apr: Leeds United (H)
18 Apr: Chelsea (A)
25 Apr: Brentford (H)
2 May: Liverpool (H)
9 May: Sunderland (A)
17 May: Nottingham Forest (H)
24 May: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)
Manchester United kicking off their 2025-26 EPL season with a home game will be the ninth successive time they have played their first league match at home, which is the longest in English top-flight history.