"1% chance, 99% faith", "Club management needs to be destroyed" - Real Madrid fans left stunned with Carlo Ancelotti's starting XI vs Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid fans have vented their frustrations with the club's lack of defensive depth after Carlo Ancelotti named his side to face rivals Atletico Madrid tonight (February 4).

Ancelotti has made three changes to the side that beat Getafe last time out. Dani Carvajal moves into central defense with Antonio Rudiger out ill.

Toni Kroos replaces Aurelien Tchouameni who is injured and will miss the clash at the Santiago Bernabeu. Joselu has to settle for a place on the bench despite scoring a brace in the win against Getafe.

Rodrygo comes into Real Madrid's attack, with the Brazilian in a fine run of form this season. He's bagged 12 goals and seven assists in 32 games across competitions.

Ancelotti's team selection:

(GK) Andriy Lunin, Lucas Vazquez, Dani Carvajal, Nacho Fernandez, Ferland Mendy, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Brahim Diaz

Los Blancos head into tonight's game top of the La Liga table. They hold a one-point lead over second-placed Girona and boast a game in hand.

However, the Bernabeu faithful are annoyed with the hierarchy for not attending to their defensive injury crisis during the January transfer window. Los Merengues made no additions to their squad despite injuries to Rudiger, David Alaba, and Eder Militao.

One fan alluded to this when reacting to Ancelotti's starting lineup to face Atleti:

"Carva and Nacho as CBs. Club management needs to be destroyed for leaving the club in this position. You had a month to look for a decent CB on loan."

Another fan doesn't have high hopes for how the game will pan out for Ancelotti's men:

"1% chance, 99% faith."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Real Madrid's team that will do battle in the Madrid derby:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Real Madrid boss Ancelotti suggested he considered starting Eduardo Camavinga in central defense

Carlo Ancelotti contemplated using Eduardo Camavinga in defense.

Rudiger's illness was a massive blow for Real Madrid as he's been vital for Ancelotti's side this season. The question turned to which player would replace the German defender at the heart of Los Blancos' defense.

Ancelotti has opted to go with Carvajal to sit alongside Nacho which is risky given their lack of height. The Italian coach did name Camavinga as a potential option ahead of the game (via GOAL):

"Third option would be Camavinga, who has never played, but because of his profile, he can. He’s quick, with good ball control and is strong in duels. Those (Carvajal, Camavinga and Mendy) would be the three options."

Camavinga has impressed this season playing in his preferred midfield position and as a makeshift left-back. The young Frenchman has made 24 appearances across competitions, providing two assists.

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here