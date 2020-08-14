10 amazing facts from RB Leipzig's historic victory against Atletico Madrid

RB Leipzig produced the most memorable moment in their history, as they shocked Atletico Madrid to make it through to to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League for the first time ever. Julian Nagelsmann's side scored a late goal to secure a 2-1 victory, as the La Liga side were knocked out of the competition in stunning circumstances.
Dani Olmo's second-half opener for RB Leipzig was cancelled out by Atletico Madrid substitute Joao Felix, who scored a penalty to restore parity. However, with the game approaching extra time, another substitute got in on the act to win the game for RB Leipzig.
Tyler Adams' deflected effort from the edge of the area was enough to see the Bundesliga side through to the semifinals, as Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid suffered a crushing defeat in Europe once again.
RB Leipzig create history against Atletico Madrid
In what was a monumental occasion for RB Leipzig, history was made on the night. Diego Simeone was eliminated from European competition for the first time by a team without Cristiano Ronaldo.
RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann also carved out his own piece of history, as he became the youngest manager in Champions League history to reach the semifinals.
Another stunning fact emerged after RB Leipzig's historic victory against Atletico Madrid. Having beaten the La Liga outfit, Nagelsmann's side set up a mouth-watering clash against Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals, a club that is managed by Thomas Tuchel.
I guess it's fair to say this isn't the first meeting between the pair...
RB Leipzig's rise to the top also didn't go unnoticed, as they reached the Champions League semifinal and established themselves as a competitive force in just over 11 years.
The club's monumental achievement is put into perspective by the fact that Arsenal's last semifinal appearance was 11 years ago, when RB Leipzig were just formed as a club.
Finally, Atletico Madrid's misery was compounded as a damning fact emerged of one of their most expensive signings.
Thomas Lemar, who joined Atletico Madrid for a fee believed to be in the region of €70 million in 2017, finished the season with no goal involvements in all competitions.
RB Leipzig will now take on Paris Saint-Germain for a spot in the Champions League final, as they look to continue their fairytale run in Europe.
Also Read: 10 best dribblers in world football at the momentPublished 14 Aug 2020, 13:00 IST