10 amazing facts from RB Leipzig's historic victory against Atletico Madrid

RB Leipzig produced the most memorable moment in their history, as they shocked Atletico Madrid to make it through to to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League for the first time ever. Julian Nagelsmann's side scored a late goal to secure a 2-1 victory, as the La Liga side were knocked out of the competition in stunning circumstances.

1987: Julian Nagelsmann is born



1987: Diego Simeone makes his first-team debut as a player



The two go head-to-head tonight in the #UCL final eight. pic.twitter.com/Y0N9B2cjm6 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 13, 2020

Dani Olmo's second-half opener for RB Leipzig was cancelled out by Atletico Madrid substitute Joao Felix, who scored a penalty to restore parity. However, with the game approaching extra time, another substitute got in on the act to win the game for RB Leipzig.

Tyler Adams' deflected effort from the edge of the area was enough to see the Bundesliga side through to the semifinals, as Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid suffered a crushing defeat in Europe once again.

RB Leipzig create history against Atletico Madrid

In what was a monumental occasion for RB Leipzig, history was made on the night. Diego Simeone was eliminated from European competition for the first time by a team without Cristiano Ronaldo.

RB Leipzig are the first team to knock Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid out of the Champions League without Cristiano Ronaldo in their squad.



And they didn’t even need Timo Werner either. 🐸 pic.twitter.com/s9hDLPszdz — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 13, 2020

RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann also carved out his own piece of history, as he became the youngest manager in Champions League history to reach the semifinals.

Four and a bit years ago Julian Nagelsmann was coaching Hoffenheim Under-19s. Now he’s guided RB Leipzig into the semi-finals of the Champions League, outwitting Diego Simeone. Tactically smart, bold, sets the right mood and tempo amongst his players. And he’s only 33. #RBLATL — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) August 13, 2020

Julian Nagelsmann is younger than both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Just let that sink in. 👀👔👍 pic.twitter.com/9ezcMMI9Em — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) August 13, 2020

Advertisement

👶 Youngest ever permanent @Bundesliga_EN manager.



👶 Youngest ever manager to reach @ChampionsLeague semi-finals.



🤩 Julian Nagelsmann is breaking records... again.



🤯 He’s only 33 years old. pic.twitter.com/RFZ6aL95iA — SPORF (@Sporf) August 13, 2020

Another stunning fact emerged after RB Leipzig's historic victory against Atletico Madrid. Having beaten the La Liga outfit, Nagelsmann's side set up a mouth-watering clash against Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals, a club that is managed by Thomas Tuchel.

I guess it's fair to say this isn't the first meeting between the pair...

Can understand the lack of enthusiasm for RB-PSG. Still, bit mad for me, that back in 2007, Thomas Tuchel coached a 20-year-old Julian Nagelsmann at Augsburg's second team. Nagelsmann then went on to then work as a scout for him. And now they meet in a Champions League semi. https://t.co/4DOjk8ul26 — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) August 13, 2020

RB Leipzig's rise to the top also didn't go unnoticed, as they reached the Champions League semifinal and established themselves as a competitive force in just over 11 years.

Formed 11 years ago, RB Leipzig are now preparing for a Champions League semi-final 🔥



Incredible drama! Julien Nagelsmann is over the moon!



Simeone looks crestfallen...#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/JERtKmsgSt — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 13, 2020

RB Leipzig become the most easterly Champions League semi-finalists since Dynamo Kiev in 1999. First from a place that used to be behind the Iron Curtain to reach the last four in the 21st century. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) August 13, 2020

The club's monumental achievement is put into perspective by the fact that Arsenal's last semifinal appearance was 11 years ago, when RB Leipzig were just formed as a club.

In the same year (2009) that Arsenal last played a CL semi final, RB Leipzig were formed. Since then they have been promoted from the 4th tier of German football to the Bundesliga. In 2020, RB Leipzig are now there whilst Arsenal have finished 8th in the PL.



Football is crazy. — ً (@EIFenomeno) August 13, 2020

9 May 2009: Cristiano Ronaldo scored Rocket Free-kick vs Arsenal in #UCL



10 days later,



19 May 2009: RB Leipzig was formed.



They became the first team to knock Simeone's Atletico Madrid out of the Champions League without Ronaldo in their team! pic.twitter.com/QE3tzTmBl6 — MKnaldo7 (@MKnaldo7) August 13, 2020

Finally, Atletico Madrid's misery was compounded as a damning fact emerged of one of their most expensive signings.

OFFICIAL: Despite costing Atletico Madrid €70m, Thomas Lemar has finished the 19/20 season without registering a single goal or assist. pic.twitter.com/vhp9yqjA5B — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) August 13, 2020

Thomas Lemar, who joined Atletico Madrid for a fee believed to be in the region of €70 million in 2017, finished the season with no goal involvements in all competitions.

RB Leipzig will now take on Paris Saint-Germain for a spot in the Champions League final, as they look to continue their fairytale run in Europe.

Also Read: 10 best dribblers in world football at the moment