"100% in both the cases" - PSG manager Pochettino drops huge update about his and Mbappe's future

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino and star forward Kylian Mbappe's futures at the Parc des Princes have been under speculation recently. The Argentine tactician has, however, poured cold water on the possibility of either man leaving the French capital anytime soon.

Pochettino isn't only confident of keeping his job despite his underwhelming debut season in Paris, but he's also convinced Mbappe will also stay put.

Get French Football News @GFFN



"100% in both cases."

bit.ly/3EXUIxW Mauricio Pochettino is asked about the likelihood of him and Kylian Mbappé staying at PSG next season:"100% in both cases." Mauricio Pochettino is asked about the likelihood of him and Kylian Mbappé staying at PSG next season:"100% in both cases."bit.ly/3EXUIxW

Asked how likely it is that PSG will stick with him as coach and tie Kylian Mbappe down to a new deal, the Argentine told a press conference on Thursday:

"100 percent in both cases."

Pochettino went on to explain why he's feeling positive regarding his and Mbappe's continued stay in Paris, saying:

"It's my feeling today, what I perceive today. That's what I can say now. Of course, it's football, and you never know what can happen. But when asked on what I think today, that's my answer."

It goes without saying that the tactician's future came under serious threat after PSG were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League by Real Madrid in the Round of 16 last month. However, the Argentine has led the Parisians to their eighth league win in ten years.

GOAL @goal Mauricio Pochettino wins the first league title of his managerial career Mauricio Pochettino wins the first league title of his managerial career 🏆 https://t.co/7ba9HDa2uC

Mbappe, meanwhile, has been on Real Madrid's radar for several months. The Spanish giants failed in their attempt to lure the attacker to the Santiago Bernabeu, and many believe they could return for him this summer.

Kylian Mbappe's incredible numbers under Mauricio Pochettino at PSG this season

Will the winger snub Real Madrid and stay put at PSG this summer?

Kylian Mbappe has undoubtedly been the best player at the Parc des Princes this term, thanks to his incredible impact and decisive displays in front of goal. He leads the Ligue 1 scoring charts with 22 goals this season.

So far this term, he has bagged 33 goals and 22 assists in 42 appearances across competitions. Expectedly, the Parisians are trying all they can to convince the attacker to sign a new deal, with his current contract expiring this summer.

Edited by Bhargav