€100 million-rated midfielder tells agent he wants to move to Barcelona this summer: Reports

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has reportedly given the green light to Barcelona over a potential summer move.

The Spanish giants have been linked continuously with the Portuguese playmaker in recent months. While the move is expected to be a very difficult one to complete, Silva reportedly wants to move to Camp Nou. The player has made it clear to his agent Jorge Mendes that he wishes to play for Barca next season.

City Xtra @City_Xtra



[via



theathletic.com/3382313/2022/0… Bernardo Silva’s camp are relaxed, realising the 27-year-old’s future lies in others’ hands. The player is enjoying his holiday and is due to report back to Manchester on July 11.[via @polballus Bernardo Silva’s camp are relaxed, realising the 27-year-old’s future lies in others’ hands. The player is enjoying his holiday and is due to report back to Manchester on July 11.[via @polballus]theathletic.com/3382313/2022/0…

According to Sport, Silva has also communicated his desire to leave Manchester City to manager Pep Guardiola. The former Barca manager had claimed the following before City’s UCL tie with Atletico Madrid:

“Today I think Bernardo Silva will continue. But as I've always said, since my time at Barça, I don't want players who don't want to be there. What I can say is that Bernardo is important to u.”

However, as mentioned above, multiple stumbling blocks are expected to come in the way of Barcelona if they want to sign the player.

The Portugal international was an important player for Manchester City last term. He played 50 matches, registering 13 goals and seven assists.

His stock could increase when he plays for his nation at the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Manchester City unwilling to accept anything less than 100 million euros for Barcelona target Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva is under contract at Manchester City until 2025. This means that the Sky Blues hold all the relevant cards for a potential sale. Pep Guardiola considers the player as important and the club is not willing to budge from their €100 million valuation, at least initially.

On the other hand, the Blaugrana are willing to offer no more than 40% of the figure in the form of €40 million in order to finance a deal. Bernardo was one of the standout players in England last season.

Barcelona look highly unlikely to be capable of financing such a big deal at the current time.

Bet9ja @Bet9jaOfficial Barcelona are expected to receive €400m gross by activating the second lever and want to close four signings:-



- Robert Lewandowski

- Jules Koundé

- Bernardo Silva

- Raphinha



Via: (Ffpolo) Barcelona are expected to receive €400m gross by activating the second lever and want to close four signings:-- Robert Lewandowski - Jules Koundé - Bernardo Silva - Raphinha Via: (Ffpolo) https://t.co/NzzNPWT6QO

According to Sport, Barcelona might only be able to finance a deal for Silva if Frenkie De Jong is sold in the coming time. The Dutch midfielder has been linked with Manchester United (via Marca). He wants to stay at Camp Nou but will have to take a pay cut if he does.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far