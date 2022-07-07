"1000%", "First name on the team sheet" - Gabby Agbonlahor rubbishes Danny Mills' claims that Lionel Messi wouldn't start at any of Premier League's big 6 teams

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has slammed former Manchester City defender Danny Mills that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi wouldn't start at any of the Premier League's top six .

Messi joined PSG last summer on a two-year contract following his surprise exit from Barcelona on a free transfer. In his debut season, he helped the Parisians win Ligue 1, registering 11 goals and 15 assists across competitions.

During his illustrious career, the 35-year-old has scored 769 goals and contributed 331 assists in 974 appearances. He has also won the prestigious Ballon d'Or award a record seven times.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Mills claimed that none of the top six Premier League teams would sign the former Barcelona man right now. He said:

"In terms of being a footballer, Messi is the greatest. But would you take him in your team now, probably not. I don’t think they (top six) would take him. Liverpool? No. Manchester City? No. Tottenham? No, I don't think they would."

Disagreeing with Mills, Agbonlahor claimed that the Argentine would start at every top six team. When asked if Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal would have him in their squad, he told talkSPORT:

"1000 per cent."

He continued:

"(He) would be the first name on the team sheet for Chelsea, especially the forward line. (As for Tottenham), he would start over (Dejan) Kulusevski."

ELEVEN Football @ElevenSportsFB Lionel Messi, the free kick KING Lionel Messi, the free kick KING 👑 https://t.co/ehHq3XWmX9

Agbonlahor added:

"Even what he adds off the pitch in terms of shirt sales and revenue in that way and on the pitch when he is motivated. Last season, he wasn’t motivated at PSG. If he went to Manchester City with Pep Guardiola, or under (Jurgen) Klopp, you would see a different Messi. He would start in all those teams and still has that quality."

Lionel Messi, who was recently away on holiday with wife Antonella Roccuzzo, has resumed training with PSG ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Lionel Messi ranked Argentina's second-most valuable player

Ending more than a decade's dominance, Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has dethroned Lionel Messi as the South American country's most valuable player in terms of transfer value. According to Bolavip, Martinez has become the South American country's most valuable player at €75 million.

PSG star Lionel Messi is second on the list at €50 million followed by Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cristian Romero at €48 million. Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul (€40 million) and out-of-contract forward Paulo Dybala (€35 million) complete the top five.

