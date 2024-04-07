16-year-old dubbed as Real Madrid’s Lamine Yamal could join Barcelona in shock move: Reports

Real Madrid starlet Paulo Iago is reportedly closing in on a switch to rivals Barcelona after failing to nail a regular spot at the club. The youngster has been likened to Lamine Yamal, who is making waves in the Blaugrana and Spanish senior set-up this season.

Like Barcelona, the Real Madrid youth system regularly produces quality players, but the riches at the disposal of the club mean they do not turn to these players.

Teenage sensation Paulo Iago was promoted to the Castilla team at the start of the season, with his development fast-tracked due to his quality. Since his arrival in the team, however, the 16-year-old has been unable to feature regularly in the team managed by Alvaro Arbeloa.

Iago is represented by Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes, who also represents a number of Barcelona stars, including Lamine Yamal. The agent has a great relationship with the Catalan giants' president Joan Laporta, and this could help facilitate a transfer.

As per SPORT, the youngster is interested in joining the Spanish champions, where he believes he stands a chance of breaking through. He has seen 15-year-old Spain U-17 teammate Guille Fernandez go to training with Xavi's side from the academy this season, and wants a similar progression.

Real Madrid are stacked in his position and would likely not stand in the way of a move away from the club for Iago. They have the likes of Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler and Nico Paz already in the first-team set-up, and none of them is a regular starter, even.

Real Madrid, Barcelona set to battle for 15-year-old next Sadio Mane

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are looking to slug it out in their bid to sign Senegalese youngster Amara Diouf. The teenage sensation has turned heads with his displays in the last year, and is considered by many as a generational talent.

Amara Diouf captained the Senegal U-17 team to the AFCON title aged just 14 last year, winning the golden boot with five goals. The young forward carried the same form into the World Cup a few months later, scoring two goals in four matches.

Remarkably, the 15-year-old has already made his senior national team debut, playing for the side against Rwanda last September. His performances with Senegalese club Generation Foot have ensured that he has been noticed by both of Spain's biggest clubs, as per SPORT.

