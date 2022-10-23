2 Premier League giants declare shock interest in signing PSG superstar Lionel Messi: Reports 

According to El Nacional, Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in acquiring the services of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi next season.

Due to La Liga wage cap rules, Messi joined PSG last season after Barcelona were unable to renew the player's contract. He endured a difficult first season in France, scoring 11 goals and providing 15 assists in 34 games.

However, Messi has returned to form this season and has managed to score nine goals and provide ten assists in 15 games so far this campaign.

His contract with the Parisians is set to expire at the end of the season, and a return to Barcelona might be on the cards for the Argentine.

The Catalan club are very interested in bringing back their former player. However, Manchester United and Chelsea might intervene in those plans.

United are keen to add attackers to their side. Cristiano Ronaldo is in a complex situation with the club and might be on his way out. He was suspended for the Red Devils' latest clash against Chelsea on October 22.

Anthony Martial's persistent injury issues haven't helped Erik ten Hag either. Hence, adding a player of Messi's calibre will certainly be beneficial for the Red Devils.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Armando Broja in their ranks as the only recognized forward players. Aubameyang has yet to win over his new fans since joining from Barcelona on transfer deadline day.

A move to the Premier League will also give Lionel Messi the chance to answer the longstanding doubts about how he will perform in the most competitive league in the world.

Barcelona loanee says PSG attacker Lionel Messi is the greatest player ever

Clement Lenglet is currently on loan at Tottenham Hotspur from Barcelona. The Frenchman recently opined that while Lionel Messi is currently playing for PSG, for him the Argentine remains a Barca player.

He further went on to label the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner as the greatest player ever.

Lenglet said (via the Daily Mail):

“When you stay a long time in the same place and you achieve so many good things with the club it means you become a part of this club, Your face is connected to the club. For me, Messi is always a Barca player.”

He added:

“You play with the greatest player in the world in my opinion. He helps you improve every day. I played with him (for Barcelona) and against him for Sevilla – it’s better with him!

