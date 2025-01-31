20-year-old Barcelona star signs new deal that will keep him at club until 2030, release clause set at €1 billion

Barcelona midfielder Pablo Gavi has signed a new deal at the club valid until June 2030. The contract has a reported release clause of €1 billion.

Gavi rose from the ranks of Barca's youth academy, La Masia which he joined in 2015 at the age of 11. The Spaniard made his senior team debut in August 2021 under former coach Ronald Koeman in a LaLiga clash against Real Betis. The 20-year-old has contributed nine goals and 17 assists for Barcelona in 131 appearances across competitions. He notably won the Golden Boy Award in 2022.

In October 2023, Gavi suffered an ACL injury while on international duty with Spain and was sidelined for a year. The midfielder returned to the pitch in November 2024 and has made 20 appearances for the club since his return. The youngster is considered a key part of Hansi Flick's project at Barcelona and his renewal serves as a major boost for Barca's midfield.

Trending

On January 31, Barcelona officially announced that Gavi had renewed his contract at the club until June 2030. His previous contract was set to expire in June 2026 but President Joan Laporta was always clear on the club renewing his contract. The La Masia graduate officially signed his contract today, which includes a reported €1 billion release clause.

Expand Tweet

Gavi's renewal comes after midfielder Pedri also signed his new deal this week valid until June 2030. According to Fabrizio Romano, La Blaugrana will next prioritize the renewals of veteran centre-back Inigo Martinez and 17-year-old superstar Lamine Yamal.

Given the club's well-known financial woes, it appears that they are prioritizing the renewals of key players instead of making new signings. Barca notably did not make any new signings in the January transfer window.

"I believe there’s no better club for him" - When Barcelona director Deco made feelings clear about Gavi

Gavi - Source: Getty

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo in November 2024, Barcelona sporting director Deco waxed lyrical about Gavi, calling him a special player. The former Barcelona player said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"Gavi is a special player. He has the character and every other attribute a footballer should have. He’s also only 20 years old and plays like he’s 26 or 27. Gavi has the world ahead of him and I believe there’s no better club for him than Barça."

"We as a club, we want to build something good and I want Gavi to be part of this Barça for many more years. I might not be here anymore, but I’m sure he will because he personifies all that is Barça."

The renewals of both Gavi and Pedri shows that Barca are committed to building a young, dynamic squad in Europe. After Hansi Flick's arrival this season, a lot has changed from a sporting perspective. Flick's brand of football, focused largely on attack and speed, is quite different from Johan Cruyff's tiki-taka form of football usually associated with the Catalan outfit.

With a young squad featuring multiple academy talents such as Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Pau Cubarsi, Dani Olmo, and Gavi, Barca have a chance of regaining their lost glory in Europe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback