BREAKING: 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw revealed

The draw for the Round of 16 the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League concluded earlier today, as 16 teams from eight different nations found their respective opponents.

In terms of the technical procedure, it was revealed before the draw that every group winner will square off against the runners-up of all the other eligible groups, with the runners-up playing at home first. Earlier this year, it was also confirmed that the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League campaign will not have the away goals rule. Eight countries are still represented in the competition, with FC Salzburg making their first appearance at this stage of the UEFA Champions League.

While the Round of 16 has some tantalizing ties to look forward to, the clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United is undoubtedly the standout fixture, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo set to go up against each other once again.

The two players are arguably the greatest in the history of the competition and have won the prized accolade nine times between them. With Ronaldo returning to Manchester United this summer and Messi sealing an unexpected switch to PSG, it remains to be seen which of the two players comes out on top.

The dates for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 ties were confirmed as 15th,16th, 22nd 23rd February, while the dates for the second leg are 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th March.

Benfica SL vs Real Madrid CF

Villarreal vs Manchester City

Atletico de Madrid vs Bayern Munich

FC Salzburg vs Liverpool

Inter Milan vs FC Ajax

Sporting CP vs Juventus

Chelsea vs LOSC Lille

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United

