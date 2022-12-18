2022 FIFA World Cup final: Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud start as France name starting XI for Argentina showdown

France's lineup for the 2022 FIFA World Cup final has been released as Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud both start for the defending world champions. Hugo Lloris is in goal for Les Bleus while Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, and Theo Hernandez make up the rest of the backline.

Aurelien Tchouameni, Antoine Griezmann, and Adrien Rabiot start in midfield for Didier Deschamps' team. A familiar front three of Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, and Kylian Mbappe will carry out their offensive duties.

Kylian Mbappe could once again emerge as the star of the show

France came into the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the defending champions as they won the 2018 edition of the competition. Their campaign in Qatar started in style as Les Bleus defeated Australia by a scoreline of 4-1.

The win was followed by a 2-1 triumph against Denmark. However, Tunisia defeated the European heavyweights in their third group-stage game, although it was a dead-rubber.. Didier Deschamps decided to rest several first-team stars for the game as their qualification to the knockout stage was already secured.

Les Bleus returned to winning ways with a 3-1 demolition of Poland in the Round of 16. They edged past England in the last eight with a 2-1 win. History makers Morocco also fell victim to the mighty French side as they were defeated by a scoreline of 2-0 in the semi-final.

Argentina, meanwhile, got off to the worst possible start to their FIFA World Cup campaign. A 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia was a major blow to Lionel Scaloni's team.

Lionel Messi and co. earned 2-0 wins against Mexico and Poland to secure qualification to the knockout stages. A 2-1 win against Australia in the Round of 16 followed. They defeated the Netherlands on penalties in a last eight clash, after which they demolished Croatia 3-0 in the semifinal last week.

Kylian Mbappe is Les Bleus' top scorer in the tournament with five goals. He is leading the Golden Boot race jointly with Lionel Messi. Olivier Giroud and Julian Alvarez, meanwhile, have bagged four goals each for their respective countries.

