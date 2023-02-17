2022 FIFA World Cup winner details the importance of PSG superstar Lionel Messi to Argentina and its fans

Argentine international Germán Pezzella has highlighted the importance of seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi to Argentina and its fans, claiming that the PSG superstar 'is the representation of everything'.

Pezzella currently plays for La Liga side Real Betis as a center-back as he won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar alongside Lionel Messi, ending Argentina's 36-year-long wait for a third World Cup title.

After suffering heartbreak against Germany in the 2014 World Cup final, Messi was determined to bring home the trophy in what is likely to be his last World Cup. He took responsibility as captain and played every single minute of the campaign (690 in total) after two games went to extra time.

He scored an outstanding brace in the final against an in-form France, Argentina went on to win 4-2 on penalties after the game ended 3-3 in normal time. Lionel Messi was named the best player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and won the Golden Ball award, beating the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Luke Modric.

He finished the tournament with seven goals and three assists in seven appearances, showing the positive impact he had on his team.

Sky Sports Football @SkyFootball Argentina and Lionel Messi lift the World Cup! 🥳 Argentina and Lionel Messi lift the World Cup! 🥳🇦🇷 https://t.co/E7oa0DGorm

Pezella hailed the importance of Messi to both the team and the fans, he told DSports:

"Leo perfectly represents the group that is inside and the Argentine fan as well. He is the representation of everything: of us as players and fans of the National Team and of the people."

TyC Sports @TyCSports



🗣️ "Leo representa a la perfección el grupo que hay adentro y al hincha argentino también. Es la representación de todo: de nosotros como jugadores e hinchas de la Selección y de la gente".



🎙️ DSports.



📸 Getty. PEZZELLA SE REFIRIÓ A LA IMPORTANCIA DE LIONEL MESSI🗣️ "Leo representa a la perfección el grupo que hay adentro y al hincha argentino también. Es la representación de todo: de nosotros como jugadores e hinchas de la Selección y de la gente".🎙️ DSports.📸 Getty. PEZZELLA SE REFIRIÓ A LA IMPORTANCIA DE LIONEL MESSI 🇦🇷 🗣️ "Leo representa a la perfección el grupo que hay adentro y al hincha argentino también. Es la representación de todo: de nosotros como jugadores e hinchas de la Selección y de la gente". 🎙️ DSports. 📸 Getty. https://t.co/TFwIhCJ0tJ

Both the Argentinian players and fans will be hoping their talisman doesn't retire anytime soon from the international stage.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Argentina's 'campeones del mundo' parade is spine-tingling, and Lionel Messi still hasn't let go of the World Cup trophy! Argentina's 'campeones del mundo' parade is spine-tingling, and Lionel Messi still hasn't let go of the World Cup trophy!💙🇦🇷 https://t.co/twEaUwvsQv

Gerard Pique admits he did not congratulate Lionel Messi for winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has admitted that he did not congratulate Lionel Messi after Argentina won the World Cup in December.

Despite both players' long history at Barcelona with the pair growing up at the La Masia academy, Pique told TikTok personality John Nellis why he did not congratulate the PSG superstar (via MD):

“My last months were very hard and I needed to disconnect. I haven’t seen any sport, and I didn’t even see any World Cup games. This will seen crazy to you but I didn’t watch any games, just the final and not the whole game.”

This most likely ties in with his domestic issues with ex-partner Shakira, with the break-up and drama going public. There have also been rumors that Pique and Messi didn't get along during the latter's final years at Barcelona. Reportedly, Pique told the club the best way to solve their financial issues in 2021 was to let Messi leave.

Poll : 0 votes