2023 Ballon d'Or: Voters, voting rules, criteria and more as Lionel Messi edges closer to iconic eighth triumph 

The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual accolade in the football world. Awarded annually by French Football, the winner of the 2023 edition will be announced in a few hours from now, on Monday (October 30).

First awarded in 1956, to Stanley Mathews, the Ballon d'Or has been won by some of the best players to have graced the beautiful game. Among 38 players - four active to have won the award - Lionel Messi (7) and Cristiano Ronaldo (5) leads a group of 10 players to have done so multiple times.

Following his key role in Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup win in Qatar, Messi has emerged as a hot favourite for a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or. So, ahead of the 2023 ceremony in Paris, let's take a look at the voting rules, voters and player critieria to win the Ballon d'Or:

What are the voting rules for the Ballon d'Or?

As per modified rules for the 2023 edition, 100 selected journalists from FIFA's top 100 ranked nations are eligible to vote for the Ballon d'Or.

It's a significant reduction from the 170 who voted for the 2022 winner (Karim Benzema). Moreover, there are 50 jurors to vote for the Women's Ballon d'Or award.

What are the player criteria to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or?

This year's Ballon d'Or winning criteria has also undergone a change. The focus has shifted from team success and trophies to individual performanes and the player's impact in games and fair play.

Lionel Messi and the other top contenders to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is a top contender to win a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or award. He contributed seven goals and three assists in seven games. Messi every minute of every game and scored in all four knockout games - including a brace in the final - as La Albiceleste won the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.

The 36-year-old also had a decent season with PSG - 21 goals and 20 assists across competitions - winning his second straight Ligue 1 title. Having joined MLS side Inter Miami this summer on a free transfer, he has hit the ground running, bagging 11 goals and five assists in 13 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is another strong contender for the award. In his debut season in English football in 2022-23, the 23-year-old smashed 52 goals across competitions as City won the continental treble. He has also started the new season well - with 13 goals in as many games across competitions.

Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, is another contender to win this year's Ballon d'Or but is unlikely to usurp Messi or Haaland to the award. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner bagged 41 goals in 43 games across competitions for PSG last season and has 12 goals in as many games this term.

Mbappe also had a great World Cup campaign, scoring eight times in seven game, including a hat-trick in the final, as defending champions France fell to Argentina on penalties.