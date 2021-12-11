22-year-old Chelsea defender attracting interest from Torino: Reports

Italian club Torino are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea defender Malang Sarr on loan for the rest of the season during the January transfer window. The Frenchman has attracted interest from a host of clubs in recent weeks. He has struggled to nail down a regular place in Chelsea's starting line-up.

According to Foot Mercato, Torino are set to join a number of clubs from Italy and Germany in the race to sign the Chelsea youngster.

Malang Sarr joined Chelsea from French club Nice on a free transfer in the summer of 2020. He joined the London club after the expiration of his contract with the Ligue 1 side. He spent four years as a professional footballer with Nice. He made 119 appearances for the club and scored three goals.

Malang Sarr joined Portuguese giants FC Porto on loan for the 2020-21 season. He made just 19 appearances for the club in all competitions as he struggled to create an impact during his time with the club.

Malang Sarr returned to Chelsea last summer and was expected to be sent out on loan by the Premier League giants. The 22-year-old, however, opted to stay at Chelsea to fight for his place in Thomas Tuchel's starting line-up.

Sarr made his debut for Chelsea in their 1-0 victory over Brentford earlier this season. The defender put in an impressive performance which led to him earning praise from a number of fans and pundits.

The former Nice star made his Champions League debut for Chelsea in the club's 3-3 draw against Zenit St. Petersburg in midweek. Sarr has made just four appearances for the Blues this season. He is reportedly eager to join a club where he will be given the chance to play regular football.

Italian club Torino are currently languishing in 13th place in the Serie A table after losing seven of their opening 16 league games this season. The club are interested in signing Malang Sarr on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season to improve their defense.

Chelsea could resume their pursuit of Jules Kounde next summer

A number of Chelsea defenders will enter the final six months of their respective contracts with the club in January. This includes the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva.

Chelsea will therefore prioritize the contract extensions of Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Silva and Christensen. But they could also be bracing themselves for the potential exits of some star players next summer.

[via Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is still the priority for #Chelsea . However, they will have to wait until next summer unless they are willing to activate his release clause.[via @NizaarKinsella Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is still the priority for #Chelsea. However, they will have to wait until next summer unless they are willing to activate his release clause. [via @NizaarKinsella]

Antonio Rudiger has thus far rejected the chance to sign a contract extension with Chelsea. He is widely expected to run down his contract with the club and become a free agent next summer.

The Blues are therefore likely to resume their pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. Chelsea were interested in signing the Frenchman last summer but the deal failed to materialize. The Premier League giants could try to sign Kounde next summer if Antonio Rudiger leaves the club at the end of the season.

