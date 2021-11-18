23-year-old midfielder would only choose Manchester United switch if dream transfer fails to materialize: Reports

Manchester United are prepared to make a summer approach for RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo if his preferred move to Barcelona does not go through.

The Spain international has had a unique career path thus far. He left Barcelona's development system at the age of 16 for Dinamo Zagreb before joining Leipzig in January 2020.

Barcelona want him to return to Catalonia and Leipzig are willing to sell him in the summer. This comes after they persuaded him to stay for another season earlier this year. Olmo is eager to return to Barcelona, and if this deal goes through, it will be his dream transfer.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Barcelona will prioritise the signing of Man City star Raheem Sterling over Dani Olmo, with Manchester United poised to swoop for Olmo as they continue to track his situation.



The deal appeared to be close to being finalized. But Spanish daily El Nacional reports that Barcelona are serious about signing Manchester City's Raheem Sterling. This might put a wrench in the works for Olmo.

If Barcelona decide to pursue Raheem Sterling, signing Dani Olmo will be extremely difficult due to the club's budgetary constraints.

Manchester United are monitoring Dani Olmo's situation with Barcelona

Dani Olmo in action for RB Leipzig

Sterling has dropped down the pecking order at Manchester City. Xavi plans to take advantage of this opportunity to sign a player like Sterling. The new Barca manager is anxious to add him as an offensive option to his team in January.

A loan swap or a permanent summer move for Sterling by Barcelona could open a move for Manchester United to sign Olmo.

Olmo has stated that a move to Barcelona is his favorite option. If they choose Sterling instead, or if he believes he is no longer desired at the Camp Nou, he could opt for Manchester United.

Manchester United are aware that the 23-year-old midfielder wants to join Barcelona, but are prepared to step in if that does not happen.

Olmo has struggled with injury so far this season, appearing in only four Bundesliga games, two of which were starts. He's only started once in the Champions League this season, in a tense 6-3 loss to Manchester City in September.

He also started in Spain's 1-0 win over Sweden this week in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

