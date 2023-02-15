"25% Mbappe is better than Messi and Neymar" - Twitter erupts as PSG suffer disappointing 1-0 home defeat against Bayern Munich

Fans on Twitter exploded as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) suffered a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich despite Lionel Messi, Neymar starting and Kylian Mbappe coming on as a substitute. The first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash took place at the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians failed to provide any substantial attacking threat to the Bavarians. While Messi tried a few of his signature darting runs, the final product remained missing.

Warren Zaire-Emery, who made history by becoming the youngest player ever in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages, was a livewire before being replaced by Fabian Ruiz. The 16-year-old even set Neymar up after getting past Alphonso Davies. The Brazilian superstar, however, was well-marked.

Kingsley Coman broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute. Alphonso Davies found the Frenchman at the back post with an immaculate cross. Coman produced a first-time volleyed finish past Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian custodian, however, could perhaps have done better. Coman's finish, though, deserved plaudits as he scored against his former club.

Mbappe's introduction turned the tide in Christophe Galtier's team's favor. Bayern looked defensively vulnerable throughout. While the 2022 FIFA World Cup golden boot winner found the back of the net, his effort was ruled offside.

Just when it looked like the French number 7 has finally found the equalizer, Nuno Mendes was ruled offside in the build-up to the goal.

Messi couldn't quite make a significant impact on proceedings. Central defender Marquinhos came close with a headed effort.

Benjamin Pavard was sent off after getting a second yellow for his challenge on Messi during injury time.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after PSG and Bayern Munich's UEFA Champions League first leg showdown:

. @prime_jordan1 Kids in 2050 gonna ask how Mbappe fumbled a UCL with Neymar Messi and Ramos Kids in 2050 gonna ask how Mbappe fumbled a UCL with Neymar Messi and Ramos https://t.co/98ZWgFX8ws

Faysal @elfayz_ A 25% Mbappe is better than Neymar and Messi. Mental A 25% Mbappe is better than Neymar and Messi. Mental

ye @jazzronaldo

Leo Messi • Best SKILLS & HIGHLIGHTS vs Bayern • The GOAT Leo Messi • Best SKILLS & HIGHLIGHTS vs Bayern • The GOAT 🐐🔥💣⚽️ https://t.co/kvkKTFhfET

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Jamal Musiala got to play against his idol and role model growing up: Lionel Messi Jamal Musiala got to play against his idol and role model growing up: Lionel Messi ✨ https://t.co/3iCb89zWeP

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Today, they start together against Bayern Munich.



WILD! Lionel Messi made his Champions League debut in 2004. Warren Zaïre-Emery was born in 2006.Today, they start together against Bayern Munich.WILD! Lionel Messi made his Champions League debut in 2004. Warren Zaïre-Emery was born in 2006.Today, they start together against Bayern Munich. WILD! 😳 https://t.co/dOwnD8C6ZA

LiveScore @livescore



They start alongside each other against Bayern 🤝 Lionel Messi made his #UCL debut before Warren Zaire-Emery was born 🤯They start alongside each other against Bayern 🤝 Lionel Messi made his #UCL debut before Warren Zaire-Emery was born 🤯They start alongside each other against Bayern 🤝 https://t.co/wWfNWhIEW8

Messi Media @LeoMessiMedia Messi dribbling like he is 20 again Messi dribbling like he is 20 again 🔥 https://t.co/fM6T8eYWNr

ًEl. @UtdEIIis GOAT sponsoring PSG with Messi playing is so fitting. GOAT sponsoring PSG with Messi playing is so fitting. https://t.co/MxfwuxRyJK

~ @mercyl4s Messi and Neymar fans trying to remember when's the last time they both stepped up in a big UCL night



Two hideous twins.

Messi and Neymar fans trying to remember when's the last time they both stepped up in a big UCL nightTwo hideous twins. https://t.co/73rtbw5Rcv

ESPN FC @ESPNFC This save from Sommer on Mbappe This save from Sommer on Mbappe 😬 https://t.co/IoGn5rEycT

Get French Football News @GFFN When he is simply so unstoppable, regardless of the disallowed goal, can we really blame PSG & France from becoming Kylian Mbappé dependent? Where is the motivation to not form all move construction around his runs?



Obviously creates problems when he’s injured… When he is simply so unstoppable, regardless of the disallowed goal, can we really blame PSG & France from becoming Kylian Mbappé dependent? Where is the motivation to not form all move construction around his runs? Obviously creates problems when he’s injured…

Soccer Memes @SoccerMemes Mbappe coming on like Mbappe coming on like https://t.co/ckjVAynGLf

TS🍇🇧🇷 @TrujistaSancho MBAPPE IS HIMMMMMMMMMMM HES THE BEST IN THE WORLD FFSSSSSS MBAPPE IS HIMMMMMMMMMMM HES THE BEST IN THE WORLD FFSSSSSS

saf @44Iewis KYLIAN MBAPPE IS THAT MAN KYLIAN MBAPPE IS THAT MAN https://t.co/Q4mAcCEJDt

Julie Stewart-Binks @JSB_TV MBAPPE WITH TWO OFFSIDE GOALS MBAPPE WITH TWO OFFSIDE GOALS 😱😱😱

ℂ𝔸𝕊𝔸𝔻𝔼𝔹𝔸ℕ𝕋𝔸™️😆 @casa_de_banta

#PSGFCB Mbappe seeing all the open spaces in the Bayern defence Mbappe seeing all the open spaces in the Bayern defence #PSGFCB https://t.co/7KAmv6v1ma

💎🇶🇦 @TJayyyy_1 no cap whenever my dad sees neymar lose the ball carelessly he’s literally like this to me no cap whenever my dad sees neymar lose the ball carelessly he’s literally like this to me💀 https://t.co/U1dqOMvEep

John H O N E S T Y @ExJohnHonestyy The jersey Neymar Junior wore the last time he performed in a game that actually matters The jersey Neymar Junior wore the last time he performed in a game that actually matters https://t.co/iQFqSVu3Ep

PSG Report @PSG_Report



MBAPPE SCORES BUT OFFISDE!!!! MBAPPE NEYMAR NOOOO WHAT A CHANCEEEEMBAPPE SCORES BUT OFFISDE!!!! MBAPPE NEYMAR NOOOO WHAT A CHANCEEEEMBAPPE SCORES BUT OFFISDE!!!! ❌❌

sakib 🇵🇰 @sakib_lfc Neymar after stinking the pitch watching Mbappe do all the work after coming on as a sub



Neymar after stinking the pitch watching Mbappe do all the work after coming on as a subhttps://t.co/AL6wgcgd0f

PSG remain unconvincing in the UEFA Champions League despite Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe's presence

PSG v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Despite Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe's presence, PSG's performances in the UEFA Champions League leave a lot to be desired for.

Last season, they were knocked out by Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the tournament. Christophe Galtier's team finished second in their group this season, behind Benfica.

Now, they might be looking at elimination in the round of 16 again. A remarkable turnaround in form is needed if they are to proceed to the quarter-finals.

Poll : 0 votes