"25% Mbappe is better than Messi and Neymar" - Twitter erupts as PSG suffer disappointing 1-0 home defeat against Bayern Munich

Fans on Twitter exploded as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) suffered a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich despite Lionel Messi, Neymar starting and Kylian Mbappe coming on as a substitute. The first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash took place at the Parc des Princes.
The Parisians failed to provide any substantial attacking threat to the Bavarians. While Messi tried a few of his signature darting runs, the final product remained missing.
Warren Zaire-Emery, who made history by becoming the youngest player ever in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages, was a livewire before being replaced by Fabian Ruiz. The 16-year-old even set Neymar up after getting past Alphonso Davies. The Brazilian superstar, however, was well-marked.
Kingsley Coman broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute. Alphonso Davies found the Frenchman at the back post with an immaculate cross. Coman produced a first-time volleyed finish past Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian custodian, however, could perhaps have done better. Coman's finish, though, deserved plaudits as he scored against his former club.
Mbappe's introduction turned the tide in Christophe Galtier's team's favor. Bayern looked defensively vulnerable throughout. While the 2022 FIFA World Cup golden boot winner found the back of the net, his effort was ruled offside.
Just when it looked like the French number 7 has finally found the equalizer, Nuno Mendes was ruled offside in the build-up to the goal.
Messi couldn't quite make a significant impact on proceedings. Central defender Marquinhos came close with a headed effort.
Benjamin Pavard was sent off after getting a second yellow for his challenge on Messi during injury time.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after PSG and Bayern Munich's UEFA Champions League first leg showdown:
PSG remain unconvincing in the UEFA Champions League despite Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe's presence
Despite Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe's presence, PSG's performances in the UEFA Champions League leave a lot to be desired for.
Last season, they were knocked out by Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the tournament. Christophe Galtier's team finished second in their group this season, behind Benfica.
Now, they might be looking at elimination in the round of 16 again. A remarkable turnaround in form is needed if they are to proceed to the quarter-finals.